Constellation Software Inc. And Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results For Topicus.Com Inc. For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended December 31, 2023

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus Inc. (or the“Company”) for the year ended December 31, 2023, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, which can be found on SEDAR at and on Topicus Inc.'s website Additional information about Topicus Inc. is also available on SEDAR at .

Q4 2023 Headlines:



Revenue increased 17% (7% organic growth) to €309.7 million compared to €263.7 million in Q4 2022.

Net income increased to €42.5 million (€0.31 on a diluted per share basis) from €28.7 million (€0.21 on a diluted per share basis).

Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €18.6 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €9.9 million resulting in total consideration of €28.5 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased €14.3 million to €62.4 million compared to €48.1 million in Q4 2022 representing an increase of 30%. Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased €10.1 million to €28.9 million compared to €18.8 in Q4 2022 representing an increase of 54%.



2023 Headlines:



Revenue increased 23% (7% organic growth) to €1,125 million compared to €916.7 million in 2022.

Net income was €115.4 million (€0.88 on a diluted per share basis) compared to net income of €87.6 million (€0.66 on a diluted per share basis) in 2022.

A number of acquisitions were completed for total consideration of €132 million including holdbacks and contingent consideration.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased €43.5 million to €246.6 million compared to €203 million in 2022 representing an increase of 21%. Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased €68.8 million to €123.4 million compared to €54.5 million in 2022 representing an increase of 126%.



Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was €309.7 million, an increase of 17%, or €45.9 million, compared to €263.7 million for the comparable period in 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 total revenues were €1,125.0 million, an increase of 23%, or €208.3 million, compared to €916.7 million for the comparable period in 2022. The increase for both the three and twelve month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 7% for both periods. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 increased €13.8 million to €42.5 million compared to €28.7 million for the same period in 2022. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.31 in the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to net income per basic and diluted share of €0.21 for the same period in 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, net income was €115.4 million or €0.88 per basic and diluted share compared to net income of €87.6 million or €0.66 per basic and diluted share for the same period in 2022.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, CFO increased €14.3 million to €62.4 million compared to €48.1 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 30%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, CFO increased €43.5 million to €246.6 million compared to €203 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 21%.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, FCFA2S increased €10.1 million to €28.9 million compared to €18.8 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 54%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, FCFA2S increased €68.8 million to €123.4 million compared to €54.5 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 126%. The increase for the twelve months ended is primarily as a result of the dividend paid to the Preferred Securities holders during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Excluding the dividend, FCFA2S increased €28.4 million or 30% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be“forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ''FCFA2S'' refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus' objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus' hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities: