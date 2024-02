Hexagon Purus ASA: Award Of Performance Share Units And Restricted Share Units

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hexagon Purus ASA ("Purus" or "the Group") has decided to provisionally award up to 1,040,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") and 1,940,000 Performance Share Units ("PSUs", collectively, the "Units") which may result in an award of maximum 4,920,000, shares to executive management and other leading employees of the Group under the 2024 Long-Term Incentive Program (the "LTIP").

The purpose of the program is to align the interests of the participants with those of the Company's shareholders. The number of shares the participants may receive under the PSUs depends on the share price development of the Purus share and has a cap at a share price of 50. Each vested PSU will give the holder the right to receive up to two shares in the Company, and each vested RSU will give the holder the right to receive up to one share in the Company. All Units have an exercise price corresponding to the par value of the shares (NOK 0.10).

The awards are in accordance with the Board of Directors' remuneration policy for executive management. The Units are non-transferable and will vest in February 2027, subject to satisfaction of the applicable vesting conditions.

Of the grants, 1,260,000 Units were granted to PDMRs, as further specified in the attached form

For more information:



Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | ...

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

Notification of PDMRs 13 February 2024