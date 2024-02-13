Skillable Enhances Product Team Expertise With New Senior Vice President Of Product

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nate Barrett has been appointed the SVP of Product at Skillable with a strong initial focus on enterprise-grade labs and ongoing innovation.

- Chris McCarthy, CEO of Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Skillable , the pioneer in experiential learning and skill validation, has appointed Nate Barrett as Senior Vice President of Product. Nate brings a wealth of product leadership expertise to Skillable, having led product vision, strategy and design at Pluralsight, Canopy and Instructure. Prior to Skillable, Nate was the Head of Product Management and Design for Hands-On Learning at Pluralsight where his teams notably released the first hands-on labs for software development, cybersecurity, cloud and data science.

Alongside his leadership roles, which resulted in additional revenue opportunities for Pluralsight and Canopy, Nate has volunteered for several years as a mentor and lecturer at Brigham Young University's Sandbox startup program and as a mentor at Product Hive.

Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Skillable said,“The skills and experiences that Nate brings to the leadership team are exceptionally aligned with our product and growth plans for 2024. With his unique lab expertise and proven track record in developing new products, scaling product teams and driving additional revenue opportunities, Nate will be a huge asset as Skillable looks to expand its remit across the global enterprise space.”

One of Nate's initial focus areas is usability, further improving and simplifying the user experience of Skillable, which the company has been consistently scoring highly for in G2 rankings. Among its many badges, Skillable has been ranked top in Usability, as the“Easiest To Use in Virtual IT Labs software” and has the Highest User Adoption in the Enterprise space.

Nate said,“Usability is key to improving learning engagement and facilitating continuous skill development, especially at a time where a third of employees lack the motivation to train and 37% feel frustrated that training doesn't match their expertise level. Aligning learning opportunities with real-world work applications can provide a reason for individuals to learn, and that's exactly what Skillable's experiential learning labs and challenges offer - ensuring someone is truly ready to perform in their job. I'm looking forward to enhancing the Skillable product offering further, scaling hands-on learning to enterprises globally.”

Discover the difference Skillable labs can make in your business, learn more at skillable/solutions .

About Skillable

Skillable is the trusted pioneer and innovator in performance-based learning and skill validation. In job-specific scenarios customizable to any organization, people build and assess their skills through hands-on experiences that accelerate job readiness and produce evidence-based skill intelligence. Since 2004, more than 400 global customers have created and launched 35 million labs, using Skillable to practice and validate their skills in live learning environments. To learn more, visit skillable.



Jenny Davis

Skillable

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other