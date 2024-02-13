Community Healthcare Trust Announces Results For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Items Impacting Our Results include:



During the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company acquired two real estate properties for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $7.1 million. Upon acquisition, the properties totaling approximately 48,000 square feet, were 97.5% leased in the aggregate with lease expirations through 2031.



Subsequent to December 31, 2023, the Company acquired one long term acute care hospital (LTACH) for a purchase price of approximately $6.5 million and cash consideration of approximately $6.6 million. Upon acquisition, the property was 100.0% leased with a lease expiration in 2039. The acquisition was funded with proceeds from the Company's Revolving Credit Facility.



The Company has three properties under definitive purchase agreements for an expected aggregate purchase price of approximately $27.9 million. The Company's expected aggregate return on these investments ranges from approximately 9.08% to 9.20%. The Company expects to close on these properties during the first half of 2024; however, the Company cannot provide assurance as to the timing of when, or whether, these transactions will actually close.



The Company has seven properties under definitive purchase agreements, to be acquired after completion and occupancy, for an aggregate expected purchase price of approximately $166.5 million. The Company's expected returns on these investments are approximately 9.1% to 9.75%. The Company anticipates closing on two of these properties in 2024 with the remainder throughout 2025 and 2026; however, the Company cannot provide assurance as to the timing of when, or whether, these transactions will actually close.



During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company issued, through its at-the-market offering program, approximately 348,000 shares of common stock at an average gross sales price of $27.73 per share for net proceeds of approximately $9.5 million at an approximate 6.70% current equity yield.



The Company has one property under a definitive sale agreement. The sales price less estimated costs to sell exceed the carrying value of the property. The Company expects to close on this property during the second or third quarter of 2024; however, the Company cannot provide assurance as to the timing of when, or whether, this transaction will actually close.



To provide an update on the bankruptcy with one of the Company's tenants, on November 22, 2023, GenesisCare had its disclosure statement and plan of reorganization approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. As part of their plan of reorganization, GenesisCare is expected to assume or assign to buyers all of the Company's remaining leases with no material changes to the lease terms. The effective date of the plan of reorganization is expected to be during the first quarter of 2024; however, GenesisCare already closed on the assignment of two of the Company's leases during January 2024 with two separate buyers. GenesisCare has met substantially all of its lease payment obligations due to the Company through February 2024.

On February 8, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend in the amount of $0.4575 per share. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2024 to stockholders of record on February 20, 2024.

About Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States.

As of December

31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale). The properties are located in 34 states, totaling approximately 4.3 million square feet in the aggregate.

Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter's operations, can be found at . Please contact the Company at 615-771-3052 to request a printed copy of this information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "may", "will," "should", "seeks", "approximately", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates" or other similar words or expressions, including the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections or other forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Because forward-looking statements relate to future events, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the control of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the "Company"). Thus, the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Some factors that might cause such a difference include the following: general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of the Company's common stock, changes in the Company's business strategy, availability, terms and deployment of capital, the Company's ability to refinance existing indebtedness at or prior to maturity on favorable terms, or at all, changes in the real estate industry in general, interest rates or the general economy, adverse developments related to the healthcare industry, changes in governmental regulations, the degree and nature of the Company's competition, the ability to consummate acquisitions under contract, catastrophic or extreme weather and other natural events and the physical effects of climate change, the occurrence of cyber incidents, effects on global and national markets as well as businesses resulting from increased inflation, rising interest rates, supply chain disruptions, labor conditions, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and/or new and ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas, and the other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this press release and undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.