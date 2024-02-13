RUE21 SPOTLIGHTS NEW MOBILE APP AND RUE21 REWARDS LOYALTY PROGRAM WITH $100,000 PAYDAY FOR LUCKY GIVEAWAY WINNER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mary Brown, a school food service worker from Michigan, won rue21's App Download Giveaway cashing-in on a lifechanging $100,000 prize and personal styling experience.

rue21 , the retailer committed to bringing on-trend, affordable fashion to all, is on a roll with the launch of its new mobile app and one lucky customer just received a major payday for downloading it. Mary Brown, a school head cook from Fenville, Mich., won a lifechanging $100,000, day of styling for her and her teenage son and a weekend celebration in Pittsburgh including airfare, hotel, meals, tickets to a Penguins game and a local museum, through rue21's App Download Giveaway*.

Mary Brown is presented with a $100,000 check from rue21

"At rue21, engaging and meaningful connections with our customers are the heart of what we do and this lifechanging giveaway is an example of us reaching out, being bold and disruptive as we drive loyalty to our brand," said Josh Burris, CEO of rue21. "The rue21 app makes shopping our on-trend and incredibly priced styles more accessible than ever and knowing so many of our young customers rely on apps, it's where we need to meet them. We send our sincere congratulations to Mary and encourage everyone to follow our journey as we deliver additional experiences to drive customer engagement and loyalty in 2024."

To celebrate the launch of rue21's new mobile app, the App Download Giveaway consisted of weekly $1,000 drawings during the holiday season and one $100,000 grand prize selected just after the new year. Participants were encouraged to enter the giveaway by downloading the rue21 app and joining the rue21 REWARDS loyalty program. Brown was presented with a ceremonial check and styling session at rue21's HQ in Warrendale, Pa., on Saturday January 27, 2024.

"I grew up shopping rue21 and when I heard you could win $100,000 by downloading the new app, I was all in," said grand prize giveaway winner Mary Brown. "My son and I had the best time being styled by the rue21 team in Pittsburgh and returning home to Michigan with not only new looks, but a new reality, is everything. We will be loyal rue21 shoppers for life."

The new rue21 app features the latest trends and exclusive deals. Through the app, users can join the rue21 REWARDS loyalty program where they can earn a $5 reward for every $50 spent and a 21% off welcome offer for signing up for emails. The app is quickly gaining popularity and can be found on Google Play or the App Store .

The App Download Giveaway campaign began on November 15, 2023 and included cash prizes available to eligible consumers who downloaded the rue21 app through December 24, 2023. No purchase was necessary to win. rue21 associates and immediate family members were not eligible for giveaways.

About rue21

rue21 is a fashion destination that provides affordable and quality fashion to all. They offer the largest selection of products, sizes, and trends that fit every personality and budget. Headquartered just north of Pittsburgh in Warrendale, the brand currently operates more than 550 stores in 45 U.S. states.

shop at or by downloading the new app on Google Play or the App Store .

Google Play or the App Store .



