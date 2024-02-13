Wix To Participate In Fireside Chat At Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Wix Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX ), today announced that Wix management will participate in a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 4th at 12:40 p.m. PST.

The event will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Wix's investor relations website: .

About Wix Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform to create, manage, and grow a global, digital presence1. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing self-creators, agencies, and enterprises, with distinguished performance, security, and a reliable infrastructure. With a focus on continuous innovation, a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO, marketing tools, and industry-leading AI technologies, Wix users have full ownership of their brand and unmatched creative freedom. Complimenting the Wix platform for self-creators, Wix Studio

is an advanced creation and management platform for agencies and freelancers.

