Wix To Participate In Fireside Chat At Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Wix Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX ), today announced that Wix management will participate in a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 4th at 12:40 p.m. PST.
The event will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Wix's investor relations website: .
About Wix Ltd.
Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform to create, manage, and grow a global, digital presence1. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing self-creators, agencies, and enterprises, with distinguished performance, security, and a reliable infrastructure. With a focus on continuous innovation, a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO, marketing tools, and industry-leading AI technologies, Wix users have full ownership of their brand and unmatched creative freedom. Complimenting the Wix platform for self-creators, Wix Studio
is an advanced creation and management platform for agencies and freelancers.
For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room
1Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of Q3 2023.
