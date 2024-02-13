Metagenomi Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metagenomi, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGX), a precision genetic medicines company committed to developing curative therapeutics for patients using its proprietary, comprehensive metagenomics-derived gene editing toolbox, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 6,250,000 of its common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Metagenomi from the offering were approximately $93.75 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. In addition, Metagenomi has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 of its common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on February 9, 2024 under the ticker symbol“MGX”.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo Securities and BMO Capital Markets acted as book-running managers for the offering. Chardan acted as lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on February 8, 2024. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by emailing at ...; Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at ...; Cowen and Company, LLC, 599 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by e-mail at ...; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 90 South 7th Street, 5th Floor, Minneapolis, MN 55402, at 800-645-3751 (option #5) or email a request to ...; BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 151 W 42nd Street, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10036, tel: (800) 414-3627, or by email at: ....

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Metagenomi is a precision genetic medicines company committed to developing curative therapeutics for patients using its proprietary, comprehensive metagenomics-derived toolbox. Metagenomi is harnessing the power of metagenomics, the study of genetic material recovered from the natural environment, to unlock four billion years of microbial evolution to discover and develop a suite of novel editing tools capable of correcting any type of genetic mutation found anywhere in the genome. Its comprehensive genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems (including prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases. Metagenomi believes its diverse and modular toolbox positions the company to access the entire genome and select the optimal tool to unlock the full potential of genome editing for patients. For more information, please visit

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain“forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding Metagenomi's expectations regarding its intended use of the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents and available-for-sale marketable securities. Forward-looking statements are based on Metagenomi's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the risks inherent in biopharmaceutical product development. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Metagenomi undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.

