Ema Kicks Off Season 2 Of The Future Of Femalehood Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ema App - The Future of Femalehood

Ema, the groundbreaking AI assistant tailored for women, is thrilled to announce season 2 of their podcast "The Future of Femalehood."

- Amanda Ducach, Founder, EMA AppNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hosted by Amanda Ducach (CEO), Karishma Patel (CXO), Morgan Rose (Head of Science), and produced and co-hosted by Rodney Hess, each episode of "The Future of Femalehood" will discuss the latest advancements in AI for women, examine the implications of these new technologies, and share inspiring stories of the powerful individuals shaping the future of AI for femalehood. EMA , the AI assistant for women helps women take charge of their health through conversational AI, delivering solutions on women's health, parenting, and self-care.Amanda Ducach says, "As pioneers in the field, we are thrilled to continue to bring these discussions to the public and engage in the open conversation about the future of female health and AI."The first episode of Season 2's podcast is out now and covers the latest news in AI for health such as:- Using AI on a daily basis for work tasks like analyzing content from conferences and summarizing key points- Excitement about the potential for AI to help democratize healthcare and improve outcomes, especially for diagnoses like breast cancer- How AI enabled much faster development of the Covid pill by Pfizer - reducing time from years to just 4 months- Debate around the New York Times lawsuit against OpenAI regarding copyright issues and training AI on proprietary data- How AI builds knowledge in a similar way to human learning, making lawsuits complicated when it comes to citing sources- The need for evolving regulations and ethics standards around AI as the technology continues advancing rapidlyGuests in season 1 have included, individuals such as:-- AI Biologist, Russell Foltz-Smith, Actress Alessandra Torresani from Big Bang Theory (conversations around the immunobiology of breast milk and why empathy is necessary in building AI)-- Dr. Trillitye Paullin AKA Dr. Trill (how to use AI to detect infant food allergies, specifically if AI can be used to deconstruct baby picture to detect food allergies), and current topics around maternal morbidity and healthcare-- (Episode 3) which explores the tragic loss of American track and field champion, Tori Bowie, who passed away due to complications during childbirth (the episode delves into the high rate of maternal mortality in the US, which disproportionately affects black women with AI experts who share their unique insights and perspectives on this urgent issue, shedding light on a topic that needs immediate attention).Discover AI's versatility beyond healthcare, the need for diversity in AI, and news from the AI world."The Future of Femalehood" is available on all major podcast platforms: the-future-of-femalehood-podcastDownload EMA here:

Bianca Bucaram

THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group

+1 713-898-6552

email us here