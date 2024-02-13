Timkensteel Announces Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2023 Earnings Webcast Details

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE: TMST ), a leader in high-quality specialty steel, manufactured components, and supply chain solutions, will release its 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Tuesday, February 27, after the market closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

Last month, TimkenSteel announced its intent to change its name to Metallus Inc. Effective February 27, 2024, the company's common stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under its new ticker symbol (NYSE:

MTUS ).

The company will provide live Internet listening access to its conference call with the financial community scheduled for Wednesday, February 28, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The live conference call will be broadcast at href="" rel="nofollow" metallu . A replay of the conference call will also be available at href="" rel="nofollow" metallu .

About

TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST ), which will be known as Metallus Inc., manufactures high-performance specialty metals from recycled scrap metal in Canton, OH, serving demanding applications in industrial, automotive, aerospace & defense and energy end markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and manufactured components. In the business of making high-quality steel for more than 100 years, TimkenSteel's proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 1,800 people and had sales of $1.3 billion in 2022.

For more information, please visit us at .

SOURCE TimkenSteel Corporation