Uniti Group Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results And Host Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results prior to the opening of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on February 29, 2024. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.



The conference call will be webcast live on Uniti's Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" unit . Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on the Investor Relations website or by clicking here .

A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on February 29, 2024 at approximately 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at .

