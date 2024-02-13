MRC Global Reports Full Year And Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $15 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, as compared to a net income of $15 million, or $0.18 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income attributable to common stockholders for 2023 was $90 million, or $1.05 per diluted share as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $51 million, or $0.60 per diluted share in 2022. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $20 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, as compared to adjusted net income of $27 million, or $0.32 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders for 2023 was $97 million, or $1.13 per diluted share as compared to $101 million, or $1.19 per diluted share in 2022.

MRC Global's fourth quarter 2023 gross profit was $153 million, or 19.9% of sales, as compared to gross profit of $158 million, or 18.2% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022 each reflect expense of $5 million and $16 million, respectively, in cost of sales relating to the use of the last-in, first out (LIFO) method of inventory cost accounting. Adjusted Gross Profit, which excludes these items, as well as others, was 21.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 21.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Highlights for the full year and fourth quarter 2023:

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

● Cash flow provided by operations of $181 million

● Sales of $3,412 million, an increase of 1% compared to 2022

● Adjusted EBITDA of $250 million, 7.3% of sales

● Two consecutive years of adjusted EBITDA percentages above 7%

● Adjusted Gross Profit, as a percentage of sales, of 21.5% and two consecutive years above 21%

● Leverage ratio of 0.7x, the lowest in MRC Global history

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

● Sales of $768 million, a decrease of 12% compared to the same quarter of 2022

● Adjusted EBITDA of $48 million, 6.3% of sales

● Adjusted Gross Profit, as a percentage of sales, of 21.9%, the seventh consecutive quarter exceeding 21%

Rob Saltiel, MRC Global's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“Our revenue grew for a third straight year in 2023 to $3.4 billion, and we generated $181 million of operating cash flow, resulting in our lowest net debt level ever as a public company. We maintained strong gross and adjusted EBITDA margins across all four quarters in 2023 that reflect our continued focus on capital returns and cost control.

“In 2024, we expect revenue to be flat to modestly lower than 2023 levels. We expect a pick-up in our business activity in the second half of the year as an improving economy and lower interest rates support projects and oil and gas investments. We are targeting to generate $200 million in cash from operations, aided by further improvements in our working capital efficiency, which should strengthen our balance sheet and allow us to pay off our maturing Term Loan B without additional financing. We further expect to reduce our overall SG&A expenses in 2024 to support our bottom line and help maintain strong adjusted EBITDA margins.

"Longer term, we project that MRC Global may be in a positive net cash position in 2025. This will provide us with a lot of flexibility to pursue a capital allocation strategy that is focused on the highest return opportunities for our shareholders, including investing in our growth drivers and distributing capital to our shareholders,” Mr. Saltiel added.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Net Income and Leverage Ratio are all non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of these measures to the nearest GAAP measure in this release.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $125 million, or 16.3% of sales, for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $123 million, or 14.2% of sales, for the same period of 2022. Adjusted SG&A expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022 was $124 million, or 16.1% of sales and $122 million, or 14.0% of sales, respectively. Fourth quarter 2023 adjusted SG&A expense excludes $1 million of activism response related costs and the fourth quarter of 2022 excludes $1 million of pre-tax severance and restructuring costs.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, income tax expense was $2 million with an effective rate of 9%, which was favorably impacted by a net reduction in a foreign valuation allowance provision. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, income tax expense was $12 million with an effective rate of 36% primarily due to a provision for a valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets in a foreign jurisdiction. Our rates generally differ from the U.S. federal statutory rate of 21% as a result of state income taxes, non-deductible expenses and differing foreign income tax rates.

Adjusted EBITDA was $48 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $66 million for the same period in 2022. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (adjusted EBITDA) to GAAP measures (net income) in this release.

Sales

The company's sales were $768 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, 12% lower than the fourth quarter of 2022 and a 14% decline from the third quarter of 2023. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, the decline was driven by the Gas Utilities sector followed by the Production & Transmission Infrastructure (PTI) sector and partially offset by an increase in the Downstream, Industrial and Energy Transition (DIET) sector. The sequential sales decline was across all sectors.

Sales by Segment

U.S. sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $633 million, a $87 million, or 12%, decrease from the same quarter in 2022. Gas Utilities sector sales were down $61 million, or 19%, as a result of non-recurring sales, deferred activity as well as certain customers destocking. PTI sector sales decreased $35 million, or 16%, due to non-recurring projects and lower customer activity. DIET sector sales improved by $9 million, or 5%, due to an increase in customer projects and turnaround and maintenance activity for chemicals, mining and refining customers.

Sequentially, as compared to the third quarter of 2023, U.S. sales decreased $112 million, or 15%. The Gas Utilities sector experienced a $59 million, or 19%, decline from customer's destocking, seasonal declines, non-recurring projects and decreased product purchases due to higher interest rates and construction cost inflation. PTI sector sales declined $34 million, or 15%, due to lower year-end customer activity and seasonality. The DIET sector declined $19 million, or 9%, due to the conclusion of various projects and lower turnaround activity.

Canada sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $28 million, down $18 million, or 39%, from the same quarter in 2022 driven by the PTI sector from non-recurring projects and year end curtailment in customer spending.

Sequentially, as compared to the third quarter of 2023, Canada sales decreased $10 million, or 26%, primarily in the PTI sector, as well.

International sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $107 million, up $4 million, or 4%, from the same period in 2022 as all sectors experienced growth. The DIET sector increase was driven by energy transition activity, and the PTI sector was driven by projects in the U.K. and the Middle East.

Sequentially, as compared to the third quarter of 2023, International sales increased $2 million, or 2%, from growth in the PTI and DIET sectors. The PTI sector increase was driven by activity in Norway, the Middle East and the U.K. The DIET sector increase was driven by energy transition activity as well as project activity in Europe.

Sales by Sector

Gas Utilities sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $253 million, or 33% of total sales, a decline of $66 million, or 21%, from the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by the U.S. segment.

Sequentially, as compared to the third quarter of 2023, Gas Utilities sales declined $61 million, or 19%, driven by the U.S. segment.

DIET sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $258 million, or 34% of total sales, up $10 million, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by the U.S. segment followed by the International segment.

Sequentially, as compared to the third quarter of 2023, DIET sales decreased $21 million, or 8%, driven by the U.S. segment.

PTI sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $257 million, or 33% of total sales, down $45 million, or 15%, from the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by the U.S. segment followed by the Canada segment.

Sequentially, as compared to the third quarter of 2023, PTI sales decreased $38 million, or 13%, driven by the U.S. segment followed by the Canada segment.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2023, the company's cash balance was $131 million, long-term debt (including current portion) was $301 million and net debt was $170 million. Cash provided by operations was $89 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 resulting in $181 million of cash provided by operations for the full year 2023. Availability under the company's asset-based lending facility was $610 million and liquidity was $741 million as of December 31, 2023. We intend to pay off our Term Loan B on or before its maturity in September of 2024 with a combination of our asset-based lending facility and cash. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP (net debt) to GAAP measures (long-term debt, net) in this release.

Conference Call

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) on February 14, 2024. To participate in the call, please dial 201-689-8261 and ask for the MRC Global conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. To access the conference call, live over the Internet, please log onto the web at and go to the“Investors” page of the company's website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through February 28, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13743230#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at for 90 days.

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, and production and transmission infrastructure sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of 214 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company's unmatched quality assurance program offers over 300,000 SKUs from over 8,500 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for approximately 10,000 customers. Find out more at

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Words such as“will,”“expect,”“expected,”“intend,”“believes,” "on-track,"“well positioned,”“look forward,”“guidance,”“plans,”“can,” "target," "targeted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Statements about the company's business, including its strategy, its industry, the company's future profitability, the company's guidance on its sales, adjusted EBITDA, tax rate, capital expenditures, achieving cost savings and cash flow, debt reduction, liquidity, growth in the company's various markets and the company's expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects and assumptions are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on management's expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond MRC Global's control, including the factors described in the company's SEC filings that may cause the company's actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include (among others) decreases in capital and other expenditure levels in the industries that the company serves; U.S. and international general economic conditions; geopolitical events; decreases in oil and natural gas prices; unexpected supply shortages; loss of third-party transportation providers; cost increases by the company's suppliers and transportation providers; increases in steel prices, which the company may be unable to pass along to its customers which could significantly lower the company's profit; the company's lack of long-term contracts with most of its suppliers; suppliers' price reductions of products that the company sells, which could cause the value of its inventory to decline; decreases in steel prices, which could significantly lower the company's profit; a decline in demand for certain of the products the company distributes if tariffs and duties on these products are imposed or lifted; holding more inventory than can be sold in a commercial time frame; significant substitution of renewables and low-carbon fuels for oil and gas, impacting demand for the company's products; risks related to adverse weather events or natural disasters; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations and the interpretation or implementation thereof; changes in the company's customer and product mix; the risk that manufacturers of the products that the company distributes will sell a substantial amount of goods directly to end users in the industry sectors that the company serves; failure to operate the company's business in an efficient or optimized manner; the company's ability to compete successfully with other companies; the company's lack of long-term contracts with many of its customers and the company's lack of contracts with customers that require minimum purchase volumes; inability to attract and retain employees or the potential loss of key personnel; adverse health events, such as a pandemic; interruption in the proper functioning of the company's information systems; the occurrence of cybersecurity incidents; risks related to the company's customers' creditworthiness; the success of acquisition strategies; the potential adverse effects associated with integrating acquisitions and whether these acquisitions will yield their intended benefits; impairment of the company's goodwill or other intangible assets; adverse changes in political or economic conditions in the countries in which the company operates; the company's significant indebtedness; the dependence on the company's subsidiaries for cash to meet parent company obligations; changes in the company's credit profile; potential inability to obtain necessary capital; the potential share price volatility and costs incurred in response to any shareholder activism campaigns; the sufficiency of the company's insurance policies to cover losses, including liabilities arising from litigation; product liability claims against the company; pending or future asbestos-related claims against the company; exposure to U.S. and international laws and regulations, regulating corruption, limiting imports or exports or imposing economic sanctions; risks relating to ongoing evaluations of internal controls required by Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; and risks related to changing laws and regulations including trade policies and tariffs.

For a discussion of key risk factors, please see the risk factors disclosed in the company's SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website at and on the company's website, . MRC Global's filings and other important information are also available on the "Investors" page of the company's website at .

Undue reliance should not be placed on the company's forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements reflect the company's good faith beliefs, reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements or future events to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievements or future events expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Contact: