Join Rezstream At The 46Th North Country Resort, Retail & Restaurant Buyers Show In Walker, MN

rezStream Excited to Showcase Innovations at 46th Annual North Country Resort Buyers Show, Connecting with MN Resort Owners

- Jeff Hebrink, rezStream Sales Director

WALKER, MN, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- rezStream, a leading provider of property management software , online reservation booking engines , and digital marketing services , is thrilled to announce its participation in the 46th Annual North Country Resort, Retail & Restaurant Buyers Show. Hosted by the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce, this event is a prime opportunity for Minnesota Resort owners, to connect and network while exploring rezStream's innovative products and services.

Scheduled to take place on February 22-23, 2024, at the Northern Lights Casino and Hotel in Walker, MN, this wholesale buyers' show promises an immersive experience for attendees. With a diverse range of vendors representing industries such as software, advertising, furniture, food service, and more, the event offers a unique platform for businesses to explore new opportunities and make valuable connections.

About North Country Resort, Retail & Restaurant Buyers Show

The 46th Annual North Country Resort, Retail & Restaurant Buyers Show is proudly hosted by the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce. Taking place at the Northern Lights Casino and Hotel, the event aims to provide a platform for businesses in various industries to connect, explore new products and services, and foster meaningful relationships. Learn more about the show at North Country Resort, Retail & Restaurant Buyers Show.

About rezStream

rezStream, located in Denver, Colorado, is an industry leader in property management software, online reservation booking engine technology, resort website design, and Internet marketing for the travel industry and independent lodging businesses. Thousands of unique users in the US use property management products and services created by the team at rezStream. With over two decades of experience, rezStream remains committed to providing the best products and services to the independent lodging industry. For more information, please contact rezStream at 866.360.8210 or visit our website at .

Lyles Armour

rezStream

+1 720-420-7783

