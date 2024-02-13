SENATOR TED BUDD TO SERVE AS CONGRESSIONAL NG911 CAUCUS CO-CHAIR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Senator Budd To Be Recognized at National Public Safety Event“2024 Annual 911 Honor Awards” on Capitol Hill

- Senator BuddWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Next Generation 9-1-1 Institute (NG9-1-1 Institute or Institute) is pleased to announce that Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) has agreed to serve as the Co-Chair of the NG911 Caucus . Senator Budd 's Co-Chairmanship will be formalized as part of the Institute's Annual 911 Honor Awards held the evening of February 27, 2024 in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill.Senator Budd ran for North Carolina's 13th Congressional District Seat in 2016 having never sought public office before. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives on November 8, 2016. He served three terms in the House and was elected to the U.S. Senate in November 2022 to replace Senator Burr (R-NC), the previous Senate GOP Co-Chair of the Caucus. Senator Budd has been an avid and consistent supporter of law enforcement and the rule of law, having repeatedly voted to increase funding for local police departments across North Carolina.Senator Budd said in a statement:“The NG9-1-1 Institute has been doing great work educating members of Congress on the need to make sure our emergency communications systems are up to the task of our increasingly digital world. Our public safety workers are everyday heroes, and I look forward to continuing to advocate for them through the bipartisan NG911 Caucus.”Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) will continue to serve as the Co-Chair of the Caucus.“I look forward to working with Senator Budd as co-chair of the NG911 Caucus,” said Klobuchar. "Together, we will continue to fight for improvements to our 911 system's reliability to ensure people are getting the help they need during emergencies."“We are thrilled that Senator Budd has agreed to serve as the Co-Chair of the NG911 Caucus,” said Institute Executive Director, Wesley Wright.“His commitment to public safety is unwavering. North Carolina has a proud tradition of supporting the NG911 Caucus and public safety professionals and we look forward to continuing that work with Senator Budd and his talented staff.”# # #About the NG9-1-1 InstituteThe NG9-1-1 Institute ( ) is a not-for-profit organization, which supports the efforts of the Congressional NextGen 911 Caucus. The mission of the Institute is to assist the Congressional NextGen 911 Caucus by serving as a broad educational resource on issues important to the effective operation and advancement of NG911 services and systems. The overarching objective of the NG9-1-1 Institute is to advance the rapid implementation of NG911 in order to promote more effective emergency response and improve public safety. To this end, the Institute seeks to educate Congressional Members, Staff, and the public on issues that may impact timely and effective NG911 implementation.The NextGen 911 Caucus, co-chaired by Senator Amy Klobuchar (D- MN) and Senator Ted Budd (R-NC), and Reps. Richard Hudson (R-NC) and Anna Eshoo (D-CA), is the only bipartisan, bicameral caucus dedicated exclusively to NG911 issues and plays a unique role in raising the visibility of NG911 policy issues and funding needs. During the past 15 years, the Institute has successfully raised awareness of 911 issues with Congress and federal policymakers, and created a platform to recognize the admirable efforts of public safety and 911 industry leaders.To learn more, go toFree NG9-1-1 Institute personal membership at: /join-the-ng911-institute-as-memberBecome an NG9-1-1 Institute Sponsor: /become-a-sponsorNG9-1-1 Institute300 New Jersey Ave., NW – Suite 900Washington, DC 20001...

