Resideo Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Products and Solutions fourth quarter gross margin of 39.5%, third consecutive quarter of year-over-year and sequential improvement Operating cash flow of $440 million for 2023 and $263 million

in fourth quarter Repurchased 2.6 million shares during 2023 for $41

million as part of $150 million repurchase program SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI ), a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products that provide critical home comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions and a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security, life safety, audio visual, data com, and other product categories, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December

31, 2023. Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $6.24 billion, down 2% from $6.37 billion in 2022

Income from operations of $547 million, including restructuring charges of $42 million, compared to $611 million in 2022, including $35 million of restructuring charges

Fully diluted GAAP EPS of $1.42 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.58 compared to GAAP EPS of $1.90 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.99 in the prior year Cash provided by operating activities of $440 million, up from $152 million in the prior year Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $1.54 billion compared to $1.56 billion in the fourth quarter 2022

Income from operations of $147 million compared to $98 million, including $35 million of restructuring charges in the fourth quarter 2022

Fully diluted GAAP EPS of $0.56 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 compared to GAAP EPS of $0.26 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 in the fourth quarter 2022 Cash provided by operating activities of $263 million, up from $139 million in the fourth quarter 2022 Management Remarks "We finished 2023 on a strong note with results exceeding the midpoint of our fourth quarter outlook driven by continued improvement in order activity and gross margin in our Products and Solutions business," commented Jay Geldmacher, Resideo's President and CEO. "With a targeted focus on working capital, we significantly improved cash generation as the year progressed, ending 2023 with $440 million of operating cash flow. This performance, and the high level of free cash flow conversion over the past three years, highlights the strong cash generation capabilities of both of our businesses." "During 2023 we executed on a number of strategic initiatives including selling our Genesis Cable business, ramping new product introductions, significantly enhancing ADI's digital capabilities, and reducing structural costs across the organization. Looking to 2024, we are focused on further expanding the margins and profitability of the business, both through ongoing portfolio optimization efforts and operational improvements." Products and Solutions 2023 Highlights

Net revenue of $2.67 billion, down 4% compared to 2022

Gross margin of 38.6%, down 10 basis points compared to 2022

Operating profit of $495 million, including $27 million of restructuring charges, compared to $527 million operating profit and $29 million of restructuring charges in 2022 Completed sale of Genesis Cable business for $86 million Products and Solutions delivered net revenue of $2.67 billion in 2023, down 4% compared to 2022. Volume declined across product categories impacted by slower residential repair and remodel activity and inventory rebalancing in the HVAC channel. These headwinds were partially offset by strong price realization and a full year of First Alert revenue. The business continued to grow content per home within the new construction market, driven by expansion of First Alert products and deeper relationships with a growing number of home builders.

Gross margin

for the year was 38.6%, compared to 38.7% in 2022. Gross margin reflects improving material costs, reduced freight, and lower direct labor spending, offset by factory deleveraging related to lower volumes. Gross margin improved sequentially in each quarter of 2023, reflecting input cost improvements and restructuring benefits. Operating profit for the year was $495 million or 18.5% of revenue, down from $527 million in 2022. Selling, general and administrative and research and development expenses were down $9 million and $2 million, respectively, compared to 2022 as cost savings were partially offset by inflation and targeted investment. Included in the year was $27 million in restructuring costs compared to $29 million in 2022. On October 16, 2023, the Genesis Cable business was sold in a cash transaction for $86

million, subject to working capital and other closing adjustments. Genesis contributed $105 million to Products and Solutions revenue in 2023 prior to the sale and a pre-tax gain of $18

million was recognized in other expenses in the fourth quarter. ADI Global Distribution Full Year 2023 Highlights

Net revenue of $3.57 billion, flat when compared to 2022

Gross margin of 18.7%, down 70 basis points compared to 2022 Operating profit of $270 million, including $12 million of restructuring charges, compared to $313 million operating profit and $2 million of restructuring charges in 2022 ADI full year 2023 net revenue of $3.57 billion was down $17 million compared to 2022. ADI saw growth in the access control and audio-visual categories but continued slower demand within residential security category. ADI's e-commerce channel grew 8% in 2023 compared to the prior year period, representing 20% of total ADI revenue, as the business continues to invest in the expansion of digital capabilities. Overall touchless revenue, which includes e-commerce, email order entry and EDI, was 38% of ADI's total revenue for 2023. Gross margin for the year was 18.7%, down 70 basis points

compared to 2022. The reduction was driven by reduced inflationary pricing benefits that drove higher margin in 2022 and lower product line margin. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $375 million in 2023, up $2 million compared to prior period. Operating profit of $270 million for 2023 was down 14% from $313 million in 2022. Full Year 2023 Financial Performance Consolidated net revenue was $6.24 billion in 2023 compared with the prior year revenue of $6.37 billion. Gross profit margin was 27.2%, down 50 basis points compared to 27.7% in the prior year. Operating profit of $547 million in 2023 compared to the prior year's operating profit of $611 million was down 10%. Total Corporate costs were $218 million, down $11 million from the prior year. Net income for 2023 was $210 million, or $1.42 per diluted common share, compared with $283 million, or $1.90 per diluted common share, in 2022. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.58 compared with $1.99 in the prior year. Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Performance Consolidated net revenue was $1.54 billion

in fourth quarter 2023 compared with the prior year fourth quarter revenue of $1.56 billion. Gross profit margin was 27.5%, down

10 basis points compared to 27.6% in the prior year fourth quarter. Operating profit of $147 million in fourth quarter 2023 compared to the prior year quarter's operating profit of $98 million. Total Corporate costs were $55 million, down $12 million from the prior year quarter. Net income for fourth quarter 2023 was $82 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, compared with $39 million, or $0.26 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter 2022. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.48 compared with $0.25 in the fourth quarter last year. Cash Flow and Liquidity Net cash provided by operating activities of $440 million in 2023 compared to $152 million in the prior year. The increase was driven by working capital improvements compared to the prior year period. At December

31, 2023, Resideo had cash and cash equivalents of $636 million and total outstanding debt of $1.41 billion. As part of the $150 million share repurchase program authorized in early August 2023, Resideo repurchased 2.6 million shares during 2023 at a total cost of $41

million. Outlook The following table summarizes the Company's current first quarter 2024 and updated full year 2024 outlook.

($ in millions, except per share data) Q1 2024 2024 Net revenue $1,460 - $1,510 $6,080 - $6,280 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $120 - $140 $560 - $640 Non-GAAP Earnings per share $0.28 - $0.38 $1.48 - $1.88 Full Year Cash Provided by Operating Activities

At least $320

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Resideo will hold a conference call with investors on

February

13, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET. An audio webcast of the call will be accessible at , where related materials will be posted before the call. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation. To join the conference call, please dial 888-660-6357 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-929-201-6127 (international), with the conference title "Resideo Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings" or the conference ID: 7301399.

About Resideo



Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to over 150 million homes globally. Through our ADI Global Distribution business, we are also a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security and life safety products for commercial and residential markets and serve a variety of adjacent product categories including audio visual, data com, wire and cable, and smart home solutions. For more information about Resideo, please visit .

Table 1: SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)



Q4 2023

YTD 2023 (in millions) Products

and

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company

Products

and

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company Net revenue $



683

$



854

$



-

$

1,537

$

2,672

$

3,570

$



-

$

6,242 Cost of goods sold 413

700

1

1,114

1,640

2,902

4

4,546 Gross profit (loss) 270

154

(1)

423

1,032

668

(4)

1,696 Research and development expenses 26

-

(1)

25

108

-

1

109 Selling, general and administrative expenses 95

92

54

241

379

375

206

960 Intangible asset amortization 6

3

1

10

23

11

4

38 Restructuring and impairment expenses -

-

-

-

27

12

3

42 Income (loss) from operations $



143

$



59

$



(55)

$



147

$



495

$



270

$

(218)

$



547





Q4 2022

YTD 2022 (in millions) Products

and

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company

Products

and

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company Net revenue $



693

$



867

$



-

$

1,560

$

2,783

$

3,587

$



-

$

6,370 Cost of goods sold 427

701

1

1,129

1,707

2,891

6

4,604 Gross profit (loss) 266

166

(1)

431

1,076

696

(6)

1,766 Research and development expenses 30

-

-

30

110

-

1

111 Selling, general and administrative expenses 105

92

61

258

388

373

213

974 Intangible asset amortization 6

3

1

10

22

8

5

35 Restructuring and impairment expenses 29

2

4

35

29

2

4

35 Income (loss) from operations $



96

$



69

$



(67)

$



98

$



527

$



313

$

(229)

$



611





Q4 2023 % change compared with prior period

YTD 2023 % change compared with prior period

Products

and

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company

Products

and

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company Net revenue (1)

%

(1)

%

N/A

(1)

%

(4)

%

-

%

N/A

(2)

% Cost of goods sold (3)

%

-

%

-

%

(1)

%

(4)

%

-

%

(33)

%

(1)

% Gross profit (loss) 2

%

(7)

%

-

%

(2)

%

(4)

%

(4)

%

(33)

%

(4)

% Research and development expenses (13)

%

N/A

N/A

(17)

%

(2)

%

N/A

-

%

(2)

% Selling, general and administrative expenses (10)

%

0

%

(11)

%

(7)

%

(2)

%

1

%

(3)

%

(1)

% Intangible asset amortization -

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

5

%

38

%

(20)

%

9

% Restructuring and impairment expenses N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(7)

%

500

%

(25)

%

20

% Income (loss) from operations 49

%

(14)

%

(18)

%

50

%

(6)

%

(14)

%

(5)

%

(10)

%

Table 2: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (in millions, except per share data) December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Net revenue $







1,537

$







1,560

$







6,242

$







6,370 Cost of goods sold 1,114

1,129

4,546

4,604

Gross profit 423

431

1,696

1,766 Operating expenses:















Research and development expenses 25

30

109

111

Selling, general and administrative expenses 241

258

960

974

Intangible asset amortization 10

10

38

35

Restructuring and impairment expenses -

35

42

35

Total operating expenses 276

333

1,149

1,155

Income from operations 147

98

547

611 Reimbursement Agreement expense (1) 50

41

178

157 Other expenses, net (19)

$









(28)

(9)

(18) Interest expense, net 15

15

65

54

Income before taxes 101

70

313

418 Provision for income taxes 19

31

103

135

Net income $









82

$









39

$









210

$









283















Earnings per share:















Basic $







0.56

$







0.26

$







1.43

$







1.94

Diluted $







0.56

$







0.26

$







1.42

$







1.90















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:















Basic 146

146

147

146

Diluted 147

149

148

149





(1) Represents the expense incurred pursuant to the Reimbursement Agreement, which has an annual cash payment cap of $140 million. The following table summarizes information concerning the Reimbursement Agreement:







Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (in millions) December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Accrual for Reimbursement Agreement liabilities deemed probable and reasonably estimable $









50

$









41

$









178

$







157 Cash payments made to Honeywell (35)

(35)

(140)

(140) Accrual increase, non-cash component in period $









15

$









6

$









38

$









17



Refer to Note 15 Commitments and Contingencies in our Form 10K for the period ended December 31, 2023 for further discussion.



Table 3: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except par value) December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $









636

$









326 Accounts receivable, net 973

1,002 Inventories, net 941

975 Other current assets 193

199 Total current assets 2,743

2,502







Property, plant and equipment, net 390

366 Goodwill 2,705

2,724 Intangible assets, net 461

475 Other assets 346

320 Total assets $







6,645

$







6,387







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $









905

$









894 Current portion of long-term debt 12

12 Accrued liabilities 608

640 Total current liabilities 1,525

1,546







Long-term debt 1,396

1,404 Obligations payable under Indemnification Agreements 609

580 Other liabilities 366

328 Total liabilities 3,896

3,858







Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.001 par value: 700 shares authorized, 151 and 145 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023, respectively, and 148 and 146 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022, respectively

-

- Additional paid-in capital 2,226

2,176 Retained earnings 810

600 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (194)

(212) Treasury stock at cost (93)

(35) Total stockholders' equity 2,749

2,529 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $







6,645

$







6,387

Table 4: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (in millions) December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:













Net income $









82

$









39

$







210

$







283 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 27

25

98

94 Restructuring and impairment expenses -

35

42

35 Stock-based compensation expense 8

14

44

50 Deferred income taxes (28)

-

(28)

(3) Other, net (16)

(5)

(14)

6 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquired companies:













Accounts receivable, net 28

70

19

(72) Inventories, net 36

7

32

(122) Other current assets 11

12

6

(26) Accounts payable 32

(48)

18

(43) Accrued liabilities 80

4

(34)

(21) Other, net 3

(14)

47

(29) Net cash provided by operating activities 263

139

440

152 Cash Flows From Investing Activities:













Capital expenditures (31)

(51)

(105)

(85) Proceeds from sale of business 86

-

86

- Acquisitions, net of cash acquired -

(5)

(16)

(665) Other investing activities, net (9)

(1)

(9)

(14) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 46

(57)

(44)

(764) Cash Flows From Financing Activities:













Common stock repurchases (13)

-

(41)

- Proceeds from issuance of A&R Term B Facility -

-

-

200 Repayments of long-term debt (3)

(3)

(12)

(12) Other financing activities, net (1)

(9)

(11)

(18) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (17)

(12)

(64)

170 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (25)

4

(24)

(8) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 267

74

308

(450) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 370

255

329

779 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $







637

$







329

$







637

$







329

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND NET INCOME COMPARISON (Unaudited)



RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (in millions, except per share data) December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 GAAP Net income applicable to common shares $









82

$









39

$







210

$







283 Restructuring and impairment expenses -

35

42

35 Divestiture (gain) loss, net (19)

1

(18)

6 Net periodic benefit (income) cost, excluding service costs 3

(39)

9

(39) Other (1) 1

1

(1)

16 Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments (2) 4

-

(8)

(5) Non-GAAP Adjusted net income applicable to common shares $









71

$









37

$







234

$







297

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 GAAP Net income per diluted common share $







0.56

$







0.26

$







1.42

$







1.90 Restructuring and impairment expenses -

0.23

0.28

0.24 Divestiture (gain) loss, net (0.13)

0.01

(0.12)

0.04 Net periodic benefit (income) cost, excluding service costs 0.02

(0.26)

0.06

(0.26) Other (1) 0.01

0.01

(0.01)

0.10 Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments (2) 0.03

-

(0.05)

(0.03) Non-GAAP Adjusted net income per diluted common share $







0.48

$







0.25

$







1.58

$







1.99





(1) Other includes acquisition related costs, Tax Matters Agreement gain, foreign exchange transaction loss (income) and litigation settlement, net of insurance proceeds.



(2) We calculated the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments by applying a flat statutory tax rate of 25% for the three and twelve

months ended December

31, 2023 and December

31, 2022.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited)



RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (in millions) December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Net revenue $

1,537

$





1,560

$





6,242

$



6,370















GAAP Net income applicable to common shares $







82

$

39

$





210

$

283 Provision for income taxes 19

31

103

135 GAAP Income before taxes 101

70

313

418 Depreciation and amortization 27

25

98

94 Interest expense, net 15

15

65

54 Stock-based compensation expense 8

14

44

50 Net periodic benefit (income) cost, excluding service costs 3

(39)

9

(39) Restructuring and impairment expenses -

35

42

35 Divestiture (gain) loss, net (19)

1

(18)

6 Other (1) 1

1

(1)

16 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $





136

$





122

$





552

$





634 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue 8.8

%

7.8

%

8.8

%

10.0

%





(1) Other includes acquisition related costs, Tax Matters Agreement gain, foreign exchange transaction loss (income) and litigation settlement, net of insurance proceeds.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited)



PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS SEGMENT



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (in millions) December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Net revenue $





683

$





693

$

2,672

$





2,783















GAAP Income from operations $





143

$







96

$





495

$





527 Stock-based compensation expense 5

5

18

18 Restructuring and impairment expenses -

29

27

29 Acquisition related costs 4

-

5

- Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations $

152

$

130

$

545

$

574















Depreciation and amortization 20

19

71

69 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $

172

$





149

$





616

$





643 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue 25.2

%

21.5

%

23.1

%

23.1

%

ADI GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (in millions) December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Net revenue $

854

$

867

$

3,570

$

3,587















GAAP Income from operations $







59

$







69

$





270

$





313 Stock-based compensation expense 3

2

7

8 Restructuring and impairment expenses -

2

12

2 Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations $







62

$







73

$

289

$

323















Depreciation and amortization 5

4

18

14 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $







67

$







77

$

307

$

337 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue 7.8

%

8.9

%

8.6

%

9.4

%

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited)



RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Q1 2024

Fiscal Year 2024 (in millions) Low

High

Low

High Net revenue $



1,460

$



1,510

$



6,080

$



6,280















GAAP Net income applicable to common shares $





37

$





57

$





210

$





270 Provision for income taxes 26

26

125

145 GAAP Income before taxes 63

83

335

415 Depreciation and amortization 25

25

100

100 Interest expense, net 17

17

65

65 Stock-based compensation expense 15

15

60

60 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $





120

$





140

$





560

$





640 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue 8.2

%

9.3

%

9.2

%

10.2

%

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.