TTEC Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Earnings Release And Webcast Of Investor Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC ) , a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX solutions, announced today that TTEC will release its earnings results after market close on
Thursday, February 29,
2024,
when a press release will be issued. The Company will host a live webcast and conference call at
8:30
a.m. ET
on
Friday, March 1,
2024.
You are invited to join a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the "Investors Relations" section of the TTEC website at
. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on the TTEC website.
ABOUT TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc.
(NASDAQ:TTEC ) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and
TTEC Digital. The Company
delivers leading CX technology
and operational CX orchestration at
scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions
span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction
channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions.
The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982,
the Company's
singular obsession with
CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe.
The Company's 64,400 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at
class="prntal"> Investor Relations Contact
Paul Miller
+1.303.397.8641
href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#bdcddcc8d193d0d4d1d1d8cffdc9c9d8de93ded2d0" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected
Communications Contact
Marji Chimes
[email protected]
SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.
MENAFN13022024003732001241ID1107848407
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.