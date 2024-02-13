TTEC Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Earnings Release And Webcast Of Investor Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC ) , a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX solutions, announced today that TTEC will release its earnings results after market close on

Thursday, February 29,

2024,

when a press release will be issued. The Company will host a live webcast and conference call at

8:30

a.m. ET

on

Friday, March 1,

2024.

You are invited to join a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the "Investors Relations" section of the TTEC website at

. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on the TTEC website.

ABOUT TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc.

(NASDAQ:TTEC ) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and

TTEC Digital. The Company

delivers leading CX technology

and operational CX orchestration at

scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions

span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction

channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions.

The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982,

the Company's

singular obsession with

CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe.

The Company's 64,400 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at

class="prntal"> Investor Relations Contact

Paul Miller

+1.303.397.8641

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#bdcddcc8d193d0d4d1d1d8cffdc9c9d8de93ded2d0" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected

Communications Contact

Marji Chimes

[email protected]

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.