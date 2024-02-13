Airbnb Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB ) has posted a shareholder letter containing its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on its Investor Relations website at .

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET today. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at .

Interested parties can register for the call in advance by visiting . After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

About Airbnb

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 5 million Hosts who have welcomed over 1.5 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

