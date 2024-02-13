Nordstrom To Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results On March 5

To listen to the LIVE conference call on March 5, 2024, at 4:45 p.m. EST:



Access the prepared remarks, slides and audio webcast at

href="" rel="nofollow" nordstro . Alternatively, for audio-only dial 201-689-8354.

To listen to the REPLAY:



The prepared remarks, slides and audio webcast can be accessed at

href="" rel="nofollow" nordstro , where they will be archived and available for at least one year. A telephone replay will be available beginning approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and entering Conference ID 13744568, until the close of business on March 12, 2024.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN ), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it .

