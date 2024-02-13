GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

For the three months ended December 31, 2023:



Service revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $278.3 million, an increase of $19.6 million, or 7.6%, as compared to service revenue of $258.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The increase year over year in service revenue was primarily due to an increase in GCU enrollments to 117,279 at December 31, 2023, an increase of 8.0% over enrollments at December 31, 2022 and an increase in revenue per student year over year. The increase in revenue per student between years is primarily due to the service revenue impact of the increased room, board and other ancillary revenues at GCU in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the prior year period. In addition, service revenue per student for Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing students at off-campus classroom and laboratory sites generates a significantly higher revenue per student than we earn under our agreement with GCU, as these agreements generally provide us with a higher revenue share percentage, the partners have higher tuition rates than GCU and the majority of their students take more credits on average per semester. The increase in revenue per student in the three months ended December 31, 2023 was negatively impacted by the timing of the Fall semester for the ground traditional campus. The Fall semester started one day earlier in 2023 than in 2022, which had the effect of shifting $1.2 million in service revenue from the fourth quarter of 2023 to the third quarter of 2023 in comparison to the prior year.

Partner enrollments totaled 121,250 at December 31, 2023 as compared to 112,955 at December 31, 2022. University partner enrollments at our off-campus classroom and laboratory sites were 4,481, a decrease of 3.3% over enrollments at December 31, 2022, which includes 510 and 320 GCU students at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. We opened six new off-campus classroom and laboratory sites in the year ended December 31, 2022 and five sites in the year ended December 31, 2023 increasing the total number of these sites to 40 at December 31, 2023. Enrollments for GCU ground students were 25,209 at December 31, 2023 up from 24,943 at December 31, 2022. GCU online enrollments were 92,070 at December 31, 2023, up from 83,696 at December 31, 2022, an increase of 10.0% between years.

Operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $97.8 million, an increase of $7.1 million as compared to $90.7 million for the same period in 2022. The operating margin for each of the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was 35.1%. The fourth quarter operating margin was negatively impacted on a year over year basis by the timing difference between years in the start of the Fall semester for GCU's ground traditional campus.

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $20.1 million, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 4.4%, as compared to income tax expense of $21.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Our effective tax rate was 19.9% during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 22.8% during the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in our effective tax rate between periods was primarily driven by other discrete tax items recorded in the respective periods.

Net income increased 13.6% to $80.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $71.0 million for the same period in 2022. As adjusted net income was $82.5 million and $72.7 million for the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Diluted net income per share was $2.71 and $2.30 for the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. As adjusted diluted net income per share was $2.77 and $2.36 for the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.5% to $110.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $102.2 million for the same period in 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2023:



Service revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $960.9 million, an increase of $49.6 million, or 5.4%, as compared to service revenue of $911.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase year over year in service revenue was primarily due to an increase in GCU enrollments to 117,279 at December 31, 2023, an increase of 8.0% over enrollments at December 31, 2022.

Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $249.3 million, an increase of $11.8 million as compared to $237.5 million for the same period in 2022. The operating margin for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 25.9%, compared to 26.1% for the same period in 2022.

Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $54.7 million, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 1.4%, as compared to income tax expense of $55.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Our effective tax rate was 21.1% during the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 23.1% during the year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in our effective tax rate between periods is attributable to other discrete tax items recorded in the respective periods and higher excess tax benefits of $0.9 million compared to excess tax benefits of $0.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, partially offset by a lower contribution in lieu of state income taxes of $3.5 million in 2023 compared to $5.0 million in 2022.

Net income increased 11.0% to $205.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $184.7 million for the same period in 2022. As adjusted net income was $212.2 million and $192.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Diluted net income per share was $6.80 and $5.73 for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. As adjusted diluted net income per share was $7.04 and $5.96 for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.8% to $302.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $291.3 million for the same period in 2022.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Our liquidity position, as measured by cash and cash equivalents and investments increased by $62.8 million between December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023, which was largely attributable to cash flows from operations exceeding share repurchases, investment purchases, net of proceeds and capital expenditures during the year ended December 31, 2023.

Our unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and investments were $244.5 million and $181.7 million at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

2024 Outlook

Q1 2024:



Service revenue of between $271.5 million and $273.0 million;

Operating margin of between 29.8% and 30.0%;

Effective tax rate of 23.4%;

Diluted EPS of between $2.15 and $2.18; and 29.7 million diluted shares.

The diluted EPS guidance includes non-cash amortization of intangible assets net of taxes of $1.6 million, which equates to a $0.05 impact on diluted EPS. Thus, as adjusted, Non-GAAP diluted income per share of between $2.20 and $2.23.



Q2 2024:



Service revenue of between $221.0 million and $224.0 million;

Operating margin of between 16.1% and 17.0%;

Effective tax rate of 24.9%;

Diluted EPS of between $0.98 and $1.04; and 29.4 million diluted shares.

The diluted EPS guidance includes non-cash amortization of intangible assets net of taxes of $1.6 million, which equates to a $0.05 impact on diluted EPS. Thus, as adjusted, Non-GAAP diluted income per share of between $1.03 and $1.09.

Q3 2024:



Service revenue of between $236.5 million and $244.0 million;

Operating margin of between 20.4% and 22.2%;

Effective tax rate of 24.9%;

Diluted EPS of between $1.30 and $1.46; and 29.1 million diluted shares.

The diluted EPS guidance includes non-cash amortization of intangible assets net of taxes of $1.6 million, which equates to a $0.05 impact on diluted EPS. Thus, as adjusted, Non-GAAP diluted income per share of between $1.35 and $1.51.



Q4 2024:



Service revenue of between $287.0 million and $299.0 million;

Operating margin of between 34.9% and 37.0%;

Effective tax rate of 22.8%;

Diluted EPS of between $2.75 and $3.03; and 28.9 million diluted shares.

The diluted EPS guidance includes non-cash amortization of intangible assets net of taxes of $1.6 million, which equates to a $0.06 impact on diluted EPS. Thus, as adjusted, Non-GAAP diluted income per share of between $2.81 and $3.09.



Full Year 2024:



Service revenue of between $1,016.0 million and $1,040.0 million;

Operating margin of between 26.1% and 27.4%;

Effective tax rate of 23.7%;

Diluted EPS between $7.17 and $7.69; and 29.3 million diluted shares.

The diluted EPS guidance includes non-cash amortization of intangible assets net of taxes of $6.5 million, which equates to a $0.22 impact on diluted EPS. Thus, as adjusted, Non-GAAP diluted income per share of between $7.39 and $7.91.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which include information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies expectations, competitive environment, regulation, and availability of resources.

These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: proposed new programs; whether regulatory, economic, or business developments or other matters may or may not have a material adverse effect on our financial position, results of operations, or liquidity; projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, and forecasts as to our business, financial and operating results, and future economic performance; and management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions, the negative of these expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause our actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: legal and regulatory actions taken against our university partners that impact their businesses and that directly or indirectly reduce the service revenue we can earn under our master services agreements; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of any of the key university partner agreements; our ability to properly manage risks and challenges associated with strategic initiatives, including potential acquisitions or divestitures of, or investments in, new businesses, acquisitions of new properties and new university partners, and expansion of services provided to our existing university partners; our failure to comply with the extensive regulatory framework applicable to us either directly as a third-party service provider or indirectly through our university partners, including Title IV of the Higher Education Act and the regulations thereunder, state laws and regulatory requirements, and accrediting commission requirements; the harm to our business, results of operations, and financial condition, and harm to our university partners resulting from epidemics, pandemics, or public health crises; the ability of our university partners' students to obtain federal Title IV funds, state financial aid, and private financing; potential damage to our reputation or other adverse effects as a result of negative publicity in the media, in the industry or in connection with governmental reports or investigations or otherwise, affecting us or other companies in the education services sector; risks associated with changes in applicable federal and state laws and regulations and accrediting commission standards, including pending rulemaking by the United States Department of Education applicable to us directly or indirectly through our university partners; competition from other education service companies in our geographic region and market sector, including competition for students, qualified executives and other personnel; our expected tax payments and tax rate; our ability to hire and train new, and develop and train existing employees; the pace of growth of our university partners' enrollment and its effect on the pace of our own growth; fluctuations in our revenues due to seasonality; our ability to, on behalf of our university partners, convert prospective students to enrolled students and to retain active students to graduation; our success in updating and expanding the content of existing programs and developing new programs in a cost-effective manner or on a timely basis for our university partners; risks associated with the competitive environment for marketing the programs of our university partners; failure on our part to keep up with advances in technology that could enhance the experience for our university partners' students; our ability to manage future growth effectively; the impact of any natural disasters or public health emergencies; general adverse economic conditions or other developments that affect the job prospects of our university partners' students; and other factors discussed in reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as set forth in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for period ended December 31, 2023, as updated in our subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made.

You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

