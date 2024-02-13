(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Having firmly established their position as the global leader in Christian media for kids and families, Minno kicks off the new year on the heels of its strongest quarter yet. With incredible growth in Q423, in 2024 Minno continues to differentiate itself as the leading voice for using media and technology to spark kids' imaginations and curiosity around God and the Bible.

Co-founder Erick Goss shares his enthusiasm: "At Minno, we recognize the dilemma faced by Christian families in selecting media that aligns with their faith and values without sacrificing quality. Our growth is a testament to our commitment to bridging this gap. Shows like 'Young David' and 'The Laugh & Grow Bible for Kids' are prime examples of our dedication to elevating the standard of Christian children's media. We're here to change the narrative. By collaborating with top-tier children's media professionals who share a passion for the Gospel, we're crafting content that is not only faith-affirming but also engaging, fun, and of the highest quality. At Minno, we're not just showing what's possible; we're setting new benchmarks for excellence in Christian children's programming.

Young families and the Church globally deserve the best.

We want to continue to innovate on their behalf."

In 2024, through its streaming platform, new original content, new curriculum, free resources for churches and teachers, publishing expansion, continued partnerships with top-tier influencers and board members, including Tim Tebow and Shawn Johnson East, and more, Minno is set for their best year yet.

Breakthrough Series: Young David

With the Q4 launch of the animated series "Young David," produced in partnership with Angel Studios and Slingshot, Minno delivers on their promise to raise the bar of quality for Christian content for kids and families: "The 'Young David' trailer looks as sharp as any faith-based movie we've seen and sets a new standard for the genre." - Cartoon Brew.

"Young David" was the most-watched series on the Minno streaming platform in Q4, demonstrating strong engagement at every touchpoint. New episodes of Young David continue to roll out, including "Young David: Worshiper" premiering on March 8. Expanding the Young David experience, adapted from each episode is a stand-alone companion early reader chapter book. The release dates for the "Young David" highly illustrated chapter book series are as follows:



"Warrior" (Available Now)

"Shepherd" (Available Now)

"Poet" (Releasing March 12) "Worshiper" and "King" (to be released soon)

1000% YOY Growth of the Minno YouTube Channel

Among the fastest-growing YouTube channels for kids, Q4 was the fastest-growing quarter ever for Minno's YouTube channel in a year where it generated more than 39M views globally and produced 834 years of watch time.

Boasting year-over-year growth of over 1000%, Minno expects to see continued growth in 2024 driven by the amazing performance of Minno's new series, "The Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids," based on Minno's award-winning Children's Bible written by VeggieTales creator Phil Vischer. This unique series represents the only Children's Bible with a companion animated video series. Minno will continue to expand its YouTube offerings, continuing to

make kid-first Christian content accessible to everyone, everywhere.

New episodes and expansion of Minno's Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids

Minno's expertise in bringing the Bible to life for kids remains unparalleled. This season, Minno continues to grow their flagship Minno Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids brand as the most comprehensive, age-appropriate, and engaging presentation of the Gospel available. In Q4, they expanded the franchise to kick off a learning series with "Minno Laugh and Grow Bible: ABCs." They also added new episodes to the animated series, based on the best-selling, award-winning print edition, "Minno Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids"-also available in a simplified board book for little ones. This season, more new episodes are being added to the animated series, all leading up to Minno's signature Easter special.

With the Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids experience extending through downloadable resources, companion activities, family guides and activity packs, Bible reading plans, and more, this year, Minno expands offerings into Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids Easter curriculum. Having already launched an initiative to provide resources and make their service free to church staff, children's pastors, and teachers, Minno anticipates continuing to innovate in how best to serve those who serve kids, not just serving as a media destination for families but aiding the education efforts of churches and schools.

For more information and to stay updated on Minno's latest releases, please visit .

ABOUT MINNO

Minno is the leading voice globally for using media to spark kids' imaginations and curiosity around God and the Bible. The Minno Kids streaming service is available as an app on all platforms. Minno Originals creates shows produced in partnership with top industry talent. Minno's publishing program includes the award-winning, best-selling "Minno Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids." With the fastest-growing YouTube Channel for Christian Kids, along with parent resources, blogs, life guides, and more, Minno is where God's goodness and love comes to life for kids. To find out more, go to

.

