The Original Dragon Coin On Sol SOLONG - Presale Live On Pinksale

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vibrant mascot of both the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Dragon

Shanghai-China, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Embrace Innovation with SOLONG: Discover the transformative power of SOLONG, a cutting-edge cryptocurrency built on the robust Solana network. In 2024, the Year of the Dragon, we're not just celebrating a mythical creature; we're embodying its strength, wisdom, and agility in our technology.

Speed and Efficiency Redefined: $SOLONG stands out with its lightning-fast transaction capabilities and minimal fees, ensuring a seamless experience for our users. It's not just about transactions; it's about revolutionizing how we think about digital currency.

A Community-Centric Approach: At the core of $SOLONG is our commitment to community and knowledge sharing. We believe in empowering our users, fostering a sense of unity, and creating an environment where ideas thrive.

Looking Ahead: Our roadmap is more than a plan; it's a journey towards innovation and excellence. With 1 Billion $SOLONG tokens in supply, allocated thoughtfully for Presale 50%, liquidity 40%, and 10% burned, we're set to make significant strides in the cryptocurrency world.

Join us as we embark on this exciting journey. Be part of a community that values power, wisdom, and progress. Let's make 2024 a year to remember with $SOLONG!

For more information, visit:

and follow us on Twitter X:

and Join our Telegram community:

Pinksale Presale:





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.



CONTACT: Tain Chen Info at solong