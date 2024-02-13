Goeasy Ltd. Reports Results For The Fourth Quarter And Full Year & Announces Increase To Automotive Securitization Facility

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quarterly Loan Originations of $705 million, up 12% from $632 million

Loan Portfolio of $3.65 billion, up 30% from $2.79 billion

Quarterly Net Charge Off Rate of 8.8%, down 20 bps from 9.0%

Quarterly Diluted EPS of $4.34, up 154%; Adjusted Quarterly Diluted EPS 1 of $4.01, up 32% from $3.05

Annual Diluted EPS of $14.48, up 72%; Adjusted Annual Diluted EPS 1 of $14.21, up 23% from -- Annual Dividend per Share Increased to $4.68, up 22% from $3.84 MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“ goeasy ” or the“ Company ”), one of Canada's leading non-prime consumer lenders, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 and announced a $125 million increase to its existing revolving securitization warehouse facility collateralized by automotive consumer loans (the“ Automotive Securitization Facility ”) from $375 million to $500 million, including a 1-year term extension. Fourth Quarter Results During the quarter, the Company generated loan originations of $705 million, up 12% compared to $632 million produced in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in lending was driven by a record volume of applications for credit, which were up 29% over the prior year. The Company experienced strong performance across several product and acquisition channels, including unsecured lending, point-of-sale lending and automotive financing. The increase in loan originations led to growth in the loan portfolio of $215 million and at the higher end of the Company's forecasted range. At quarter end, the consumer loan portfolio was $3.65 billion, up 30% from $2.79 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The growth in consumer loans led to an increase in revenue, which was a record $338 million in the quarter, up 24% from $273 million in the fourth quarter of last year. During the quarter, the Company continued to experience stable credit and payment performance. The net charge off rate in the fourth quarter was 8.8%, down 20 basis points from 9.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022, and at the lower end of the Company's forecasted range of between 8.5% and 9.5%. The stable credit performance reflects the improved credit and product mix of the loan portfolio and proactive credit and underwriting enhancements. The Company's allowance for future credit losses reduced slightly to 7.28%, compared to 7.37% in the third quarter. Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was a record $137 million, up 81% from $76 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Operating margin for the fourth quarter was a record 40.6%, up from 27.8% in the same period last year. After adjusting for unusual and non-recurring items, the Company reported record adjusted operating income2 of $141 million, an increase of 41% compared to $100 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating margin1 for the fourth quarter was a record 41.6%, up from 36.5% in the same period in 2022. The efficiency ratio1 for the fourth quarter of 2023 was a record 28.3%, an improvement of 390 bps from 32.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase in operating leverage. Net income in the fourth quarter was $74.6 million, up 161% from $28.6 million in the same period of 2022, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $4.34, up 154% from the $1.71 reported in the fourth quarter of 2022. After adjustments, adjusted net income2 was a record $69.0 million, up 35% from $51.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $4.01, up 32% from $3.05 in the fourth quarter of 2022. Return on equity during the quarter was 28.9%, compared to 13.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted return on equity1 was 26.7% in the quarter, an increase of 210 bps from 24.6% in the same period of 2022. “The fourth quarter rounded out another record year for the company, in which we issued over $2.7 billion in loans to help non-prime Canadians meet their financial needs and enhance their lives,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy's President and Chief Executive Officer,“The benefits of scale and operating leverage have allowed us to continue reducing prices for borrowers, while absorbing higher funding costs and delivering healthy returns. Over time we have reduced the average rate of interest we charge our customers, while serving over 1.3 million Canadians and helping over 200,000 graduate back to prime so far,” Mr. Mullins continued,“We are proud of the work we do to serve the over 9 million non-prime Canadians that have limited borrowing options and are excited to introduce our new outlook, which includes scaling the loan portfolio to approximately $6 billion by the end of 2026. We are truly just getting started.” Other Key Fourth Quarter Highlights easyfinancial

Record revenue of $299 million, up 27%

42% of the loan portfolio secured, up from 39%

Record volume of applications for credit, up 29%

New customer volume at 40,300, up 15%

67% of net loan advances1 in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 66%

Record volume of originations in automotive financing

Average loan book per branch3 improved to a record $5.7 million, an increase of 18%

Weighted average interest rate3 on consumer loans of 30.3%, down slightly from 30.5% Record operating income of $150 million, up 41% easyhome

Revenue of $38.6 million, up 3%

Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $106.3 million, up 20%

Financial revenue2 from consumer lending increased to $12.4 million, up 16% Operating income of $9.4 million, up 8% Overall

90th consecutive quarter of positive net income

2024 marks the 20th consecutive year of paying dividends and the 10th consecutive year of a dividend increase

55th consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth

Total customers served over 1.3 million

Acquired and organically originated over $12.8 billion in loans

Adjusted return on equity1 of 26.7%, up from 24.6%

Adjusted return on tangible common equity1 of 35.3%, consistent with 35.9%

Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing at 6.9%, up from 5.5% Net debt to net capitalization4 of 72% on December 31, 2023, in line with the Company's target leverage profile Full Year Results For the year of 2023, the Company funded a record $2.71 billion in loan originations, up 14% from $2.38 billion in 2022. The consumer loan receivable portfolio finished at $3.65 billion, up 30% from $2.79 billion as of December 31, 2022. For the year of 2023, the Company produced record revenues of $1.25 billion, up 23% compared to $1.02 billion in 2022. Operating income for the year was a record $477 million compared to $332 million in 2022, an increase of $144 million or 43%. Adjusted operating income2 for the year was a record $491 million, 33% higher compared to $369 million in the prior year. Efficiency ratio1 for the year was 30.2%, an improvement of 340 bps from 33.6% in 2022. Net income for the year was $248 million and diluted earnings per share was $14.48, compared with $140 million or $8.42 per share in 2022. Adjusted net income2 for the year was a record $243 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $14.21 compared with $192 million or $11.55 per share, increases of 27% and 23%, respectively. Reported return on equity was 25.9%, while adjusted return on equity1 was 25.4%, up from 24.2% in 2022. Balance Sheet and Liquidity Total assets were $4.16 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 26% from $3.30 billion as of December 31, 2022, primarily driven by growth in the consumer loan portfolio. During the quarter, the Company implemented several enhancements to its balance sheet, including increasing the Automotive Securitization Facility by $125 million to $500 million and refinancing its senior unsecured notes due 2024. The amendment to the Automotive Securitization Facility incorporates key modifications including improved eligibility criteria for automotive consumer loans, as well as pool concentration limits, resulting in increased funding capacity. The maturity of the Automotive Securitization Facility was also extended by a year to December 16, 2025. The lending syndicate for the Automotive Securitization Facility continues to consist of Bank of Montreal and Wells Fargo Bank, and the facility continues to bear interest on advances payable at the rate of 1-month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate (“ CDOR ”) plus 185 bps. Based on the current 1-month CDOR rate of 5.36% as of February 9, 2024, the interest rate would be 7.21%. The Company will continue to utilize an interest rate swap agreement to generate fixed rate payments on the amounts drawn to assist in mitigating the impact of increases in interest rates. In November 2023, the Company issued US$550 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2028 (the “Notes” ). In connection with the offering, the Company entered into a currency swap agreement (the “Currency Swap” ) to reduce the Canadian dollar equivalent cost of borrowing on the Notes to 8.79% per annum. Before giving effect to the Currency Swap, the coupon on the Notes is 9.25% per annum. The Company used the proceeds from the sale of the Notes to fund the redemption of all of its outstanding senior unsecured notes due 2024. During the quarter, the Company recognized net investment income of $1.3 million, due to fair value change in the Company's investments. Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable2 in the quarter was $85 million, up 29% from $66 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company's existing revolving credit facilities, the Company had approximately $901 million in total funding capacity as of December 31, 2023. The Company remains confident that the capacity available under its existing funding facilities, and its ability to raise additional debt financing, is sufficient to fund its organic growth forecast. At quarter-end, the Company's weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.4%, and the fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing was 6.9%. The Company estimates that it could currently grow the consumer loan portfolio by approximately $250 million per year solely from internal cash flows, without utilizing external debt. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of debt are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $400 million per year solely from internal cash flows. The Company also estimates that if it were to run-off its consumer loan and leasing portfolios, the value of the total cash repayments paid to the Company over the remaining life of its contracts would be approximately $4.4 billion. If, during such a run-off scenario with reasonable cost reductions, all excess cash flows were applied directly to debt, the Company estimates it would extinguish all external debt within 17 months. Future Outlook The Company has provided a new 3-year forecast for the years 2024 through 2026. The periods of 2024 and 2025 have been updated to reflect the most recent outlook and assume that the previously announced new legislation to reduce the maximum allowable rate of interest to an annual percentage rate of 35% becomes effective mid-year 2024, though the enforcement date has yet to be announced. Furthermore, the company employs the use of probability weighted third party economic forecasts to establish its economic outlook. Based on those forecasts, the Company assumes that Canada will experience a mild to moderate recession in 2024 and into 2025. The Company continues to pursue a long-term strategy that includes expanding its product range, developing its channels of distribution, and leveraging risk-based pricing to reduce the cost of borrowing for its consumers and extend the life of its customer relationships. As such, the total yield earned on its consumer loan portfolio and net charge off rates will gradually decline, while operating margins expand. The forecast outlined below is based on the Company's expected domestic organic growth plan and does not include the impact of any future mergers or acquisitions, or the associated gains or losses related to its investments.

Forecast for 2024 Forecast for 2025 Forecast for

2026 Gross consumer loans receivable at year end $4.35 - $4.55 billion $5.10 - $5.40 billion $5.80 - $6.20 billion Total Company revenue $1.45 - $1.55 billion $1.55 - $1.75 billion $1.70 - $1.90 billion Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 33.0% - 35.0% 31.0% - 33.0% 29.5% - 31.5% Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 8.0% - 10.0% 7.5% - 9.5% 7.25% - 9.25% Total Company operating margin 39%+ 40%+ 41%+ Return on equity 21%+ 21%+ 21%+

Dividend

Based on its 2023 adjusted earnings and the Company's confidence in its continued growth and access to capital going forward, the Board of Directors has approved an increase to the annual dividend from $3.84 per share to $4.68 per share, an increase of 22%. This year marks the 10th consecutive year of an increase in the dividend to shareholders. As such, the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.17 per share payable on April 12, 2024 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on March 29, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to forecasts for growth of the consumer loans receivable, annual revenue growth forecasts, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements and the Company's ability to secure sufficient capital, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results, critical accounting estimates, expected future yields and net charge off rates on loans, the dealer relationships, the size and characteristics of the Canadian non-prime lending market and the continued development of the type and size of competitors in the market. In certain cases, forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as“expect”,“continue”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“aim”,“plan”,“believe”,“budget”,“estimate”,“forecast”,“foresee”,“target” or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company's operations, economic factors and the industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, goeasy's ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, offer products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, compete, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, and further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis (“ MD&A ”), including under the section entitled“Risk Factors”.

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,400 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omnichannel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through over 9,500 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.3 million Canadians and originated over $12.8 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including 2023 Best WorkplacesTM in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from 78 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $5.5 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities. In 2023, the Company announced a 3-year, $1.4 million commitment to BGC Canada's Food Fund to help address the rising issue of food insecurity amongst Canadian households.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol“GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's.

goeasy Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) As At As At December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash 144,577 62,654 Accounts receivable 30,762 25,697 Prepaid expenses 9,462 8,334 Income taxes recoverable - 2,323 Consumer loans receivable, net 3,447,588 2,627,357 Investments 61,464 57,304 Lease assets 45,187 48,437 Derivative financial assets 21,904 49,444 Property and equipment, net 35,382 35,856 Right-of-use assets, net 61,987 65,758 Intangible assets, net 124,931 138,802 Goodwill 180,923 180,923 TOTAL ASSETS 4,164,167 3,302,889 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Revolving credit facility 190,921 148,646 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 72,409 51,136 Income taxes payable 24,691 - Dividends payable 15,960 14,965 Unearned revenue 26,965 28,661 Accrued interest 12,875 10,159 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 24,259 24,692 Lease liabilities 70,809 74,328 Secured borrowings 143,177 105,792 Revolving securitization warehouse facilities 1,364,741 805,825 Derivative financial liabilities 42,457 - Notes payable 1,120,826 1,168,997 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,110,090 2,433,201 Shareholders' equity Share capital 428,328 419,046 Contributed surplus 24,817 21,499 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (9,721 ) 2,776 Retained earnings 610,653 426,367 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,054,077 869,688 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,164,167 3,302,889





goeasy Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUE Interest income 244,668 191,320 888,928 698,150 Lease revenue 24,691 25,219 99,848 103,414 Commissions earned 61,510 51,389 234,485 197,159 Charges and fees 7,243 5,398 26,808 20,613 338,112 273,326 1,250,069 1,019,336 OPERATING EXPENSES BAD DEBTS 91,570 78,257 341,639 272,893 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 49,322 43,526 200,917 174,236 Share-based compensation 3,678 2,621 12,938 10,053 Advertising and promotion 8,305 7,942 31,020 34,069 Occupancy 6,269 6,406 25,405 25,234 Technology costs 7,410 7,489 28,402 23,463 Underwriting and collections 4,231 3,606 16,564 13,930 Loss on sale or write off of assets - 20,549 - 20,549 Other expenses 8,519 7,804 30,335 31,196 87,734 99,943 345,581 332,730 DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION Depreciation of lease assets 8,207 8,516 33,535 33,547 Amortization of intangible assets 5,552 3,029 21,999 18,406 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 5,420 5,249 21,260 20,160 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,392 2,451 9,537 9,193 21,571 19,245 86,331 81,306 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 200,875 197,445 773,551 686,929 OPERATING INCOME 137,237 75,881 476,518 332,407 OTHER INCOME (LOSS) 1,310 (5,609 ) 9,771 (28,659 ) FINANCE COSTS (36,580 ) (31,551 ) (149,334 ) (107,972 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 101,967 38,721 336,955 195,776 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY) Current 22,994 11,216 90,809 65,659 Deferred 4,371 (1,071 ) (1,752 ) (10,044 ) 27,365 10,145 89,057 55,615 NET INCOME 74,602 28,576 247,898 140,161 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 4.41 1.74 14.70 8.61 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 4.34 1.71 14.48 8.42





SEGMENT REPORTING (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 235,142 9,526 - 244,668 Lease revenue - 24,691 - 24,691 Commissions earned 58,015 3,495 - 61,510 Charges and fees 6,308 935 - 7,243 299,465 38,647 - 338,112 Operating expenses Bad debts 87,076 4,494 - 91,570 Other operating expenses 52,533 14,330 20,871 87,734 Depreciation and amortization 9,614 10,419 1,538 21,571 149,223 29,243 22,409 200,875 Operating income (loss) 150,242 9,404 (22,409 ) 137,237 Other income 1,310 Finance costs (36,580 ) Income before income taxes 101,967 Income taxes 27,365 Net income 74,602 Diluted earnings per share 4.34 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 183,345 7,975 - 191,320 Lease revenue - 25,219 - 25,219 Commissions earned 48,023 3,366 - 51,389 Charges and fees 4,518 880 - 5,398 235,886 37,440 - 273,326 Operating expenses Bad debts 75,224 3,033 - 78,257 Other operating expenses 47,539 14,948 37,456 99,943 Depreciation and amortization 6,846 10,772 1,627 19,245 129,609 28,753 39,083 197,445 Operating income (loss) 106,277 8,687 (39,083 ) 75,881 Other loss (5,609 ) Finance costs (31,551 ) Income before income taxes 38,721 Income taxes 10,145 Net income 28,576 Diluted earnings per share 1.71 Year Ended December 31, 2023 easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 853,228 35,700 - 888,928 Lease revenue - 99,848 - 99,848 Commissions earned 220,363 14,122 - 234,485 Charges and fees 23,226 3,582 - 26,808 1,096,817 153,252 - 1,250,069 Operating expenses Bad debts 327,196 14,443 - 341,639 Other operating expenses 197,358 59,610 88,613 345,581 Depreciation and amortization 37,747 42,259 6,325 86,331 562,301 116,312 94,938 773,551 Operating income (loss) 534,516 36,940 (94,938 ) 476,518 Other income 9,771 Finance costs (149,334 ) Income before income taxes 336,955 Income taxes 89,057 Net income 247,898 Diluted earnings per share 14.48 Year Ended December 31, 2022 easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 668,779 29,371 - 698,150 Lease revenue - 103,414 - 103,414 Commissions earned 184,013 13,146 - 197,159 Charges and fees 16,736 3,877 - 20,613 869,528 149,808 - 1,019,336 Operating expenses Bad debts 261,997 10,896 - 272,893 Other operating expenses 180,867 61,748 90,115 332,730 Depreciation and amortization 32,668 42,586 6,052 81,306 475,532 115,230 96,167 686,929 Operating income (loss) 393,996 34,578 (96,167 ) 332,407 Other loss (28,659 ) Finance costs (107,972 ) Income before income taxes 195,776 Income taxes 55,615 Net income 140,161 Diluted earnings per share 8.42





SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, Variance Variance 2023 2022 $ / bps % change Summary Financial Results Revenue 338,112 273,326 64,786 23.7% Bad debts 91,570 78,257 13,313 17.0% Other operating expenses 87,734 99,943 (12,209) (12.2%) EBITDA1 151,911 81,001 70,910 87.5% EBITDA margin1 44.9% 29.6% 1,530 bps 51.7% Depreciation and amortization 21,571 19,245 2,326 12.1% Operating income 137,237 75,881 61,356 80.9% Operating margin 40.6% 27.8% 1,280 bps 46.0% Other income 1,310 (5,609) 6,919 123.4% Finance costs 36,580 31,551 5,029 15.9% Effective income tax rate 26.8% 26.2% 60 bps 2.3% Net income 74,602 28,576 46,026 161.1% Diluted earnings per share 4.34 1.71 2.63 153.8% Return on receivables 8.3% 4.2% 410 bps 97.6% Return on assets 7.4% 3.6% 380 bps 105.6% Return on equity 28.9% 13.8% 1,510 bps 109.4% Return on tangible common equity1 39.5% 21.8% 1,770 bps 81.2% Adjusted Financial Results 1 Other operating expenses 95,810 87,877 7,933 9.0% Efficiency ratio 28.3% 32.2% (390 bps) (12.1%) Operating income 140,643 99,738 40,905 41.0% Operating margin 41.6% 36.5% 510 bps 14.0% Net income 68,961 51,026 17,935 35.1% Diluted earnings per share 4.01 3.05 0.96 31.5% Return on receivables 7.7% 7.5% 20 bps 2.7% Return on assets 6.8% 6.3% 50 bps 7.9% Return on equity 26.7% 24.6% 210 bps 8.5% Return on tangible common equity 35.3% 35.9% (60 bps) (1.7%) Key Performance Indicators Segment Financials easyfinancial revenue 299,465 235,886 63,579 27.0% easyfinancial operating margin 50.2% 45.1% 510 bps 11.3% easyhome revenue 38,647 37,440 1,207 3.2% easyhome operating margin 24.3% 23.2% 110 bps 4.7% Portfolio Indicators Gross consumer loans receivable 3,645,202 2,794,694 850,508 30.4% Growth in consumer loans receivable 214,926 206,038 8,888 4.3% Gross loan originations 704,875 632,355 72,520 11.5% Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 34.9% 36.2% (130 bps) (3.6%) Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 8.8% 9.0% (20 bps) (2.2%) Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1 85,142 66,040 19,102 28.9% Potential monthly leasing revenue1 7,654 7,868 (214) (2.7%) 1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on receivable, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to“Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.





Year Ended December 31, December 31, Variance Variance 2023 2022 $ / bps % change Summary Financial Results Revenue 1,250,069 1,019,336 230,733 22.6% Bad debts 341,639 272,893 68,746 25.2% Other operating expenses 345,581 332,730 12,851 3.9% EBITDA1 539,085 351,507 187,578 53.4% EBITDA margin1 43.1% 34.5% 860 bps 24.9% Depreciation and amortization 86,331 81,306 5,025 6.2% Operating income 476,518 332,407 144,111 43.4% Operating margin 38.1% 32.6% 550 bps 16.9% Other income (loss) 9,771 (28,659) 38,430 134.1% Finance costs 149,334 107,972 41,362 38.3% Effective income tax rate 26.4% 28.4% (200 bps) (7.0%) Net income 247,898 140,161 107,737 76.9% Diluted earnings per share 14.48 8.42 6.06 72.0% Return on receivables 7.6% 5.8% 180 bps 31.0% Return on assets 6.7% 4.8% 190 bps 39.6% Return on equity 25.9% 17.6% 830 bps 47.2% Return on tangible common equity1 36.7% 28.4% 830 bps 29.2% Adjusted Financial Results 1 Other operating expenses 377,574 342,422 35,152 10.3% Efficiency ratio 30.2% 33.6% (340 bps) (10.1%) Operating income 491,160 369,362 121,798 33.0% Operating margin 39.3% 36.2% 310 bps 8.6% Net income 243,175 192,261 50,914 26.5% Diluted earnings per share 14.21 11.55 2.66 23.0% Return on receivables 7.5% 8.0% (50 bps) (6.3%) Return on assets 6.5% 6.6% (10 bps) (1.5%) Return on equity 25.4% 24.2% 120 bps 5.0% Return on tangible common equity 34.6% 36.4% (180 bps) (4.9%) Key Performance Indicators Segment Financials easyfinancial revenue 1,096,817 869,528 227,289 26.1% easyfinancial operating margin 48.7% 45.3% 340 bps 7.5% easyhome revenue 153,252 149,808 3,444 2.3% easyhome operating margin 24.1% 23.1% 100 bps 4.3% Portfolio Indicators Gross consumer loans receivable 3,645,202 2,794,694 850,508 30.4% Growth in consumer loans receivable 850,508 764,355 86,153 11.3% Gross loan originations 2,709,194 2,377,606 331,588 13.9% Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 35.3% 37.7% (240 bps) (6.4%) Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 8.9% 9.1% (20 bps) (2.2%) Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1 377,291 258,474 118,817 46.0% Potential monthly leasing revenue1 7,654 7,868 (214) (2.7%) 1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjust return on receivable, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to“Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.



Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures

The Company uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not identified by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Company believes that non-IFRS measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-IFRS measures are used throughout this press release and listed below. An explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures and other financial measures can be found in the Company's MD&A, available on .





Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to“Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023. Items used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

($ in 000's except earnings per share) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net income as stated 74,602 28,576 247,898 140,161 Impact of adjusting items Other operating expenses Contract exit fee1 - - 934 - Integration costs2 131 122 608 1,081 Write off of an intangible asset1 - 20,460 - 20,460 Corporate development costs4 - - - 2,314 Depreciation and amortization Amortization of acquired intangible assets3 3,275 3,275 13,100 13,100 Other (income) loss5 (1,310 ) 5,609 (9,771 ) 28,659 Finance costs Refinancing costs related to notes payable6 9,501 - 9,501 - Fair value change on prepayment options related to 2028 Notes7 (19,035 ) - (19,035 ) - Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items (7,438 ) 29,466 (4,663 ) 65,614 Income tax impact of above adjusting items 1,797 (7,016 ) (60 ) (13,514 ) After-tax impact of adjusting items (5,641 ) 22,450 (4,723 ) 52,100 Adjusted net income 68,961 51,026 243,175 192,261 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 17,207 16,753 17,117 16,650 Diluted earnings per share as stated 4.34 1.71 14.48 8.42 Per share impact of adjusting items (0.33 ) 1.34 (0.27 ) 3.13 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 4.01 3.05 14.21 11.55

Adjusting items related to the write off of an intangible asset

1 In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company decided to terminate its agreement with a third-party technology provider that was contracted in 2020 to develop a new loan management system. After careful evaluation, the Company determined that the performance to date was unsatisfactory, and the additional investment necessary to complete the development was no longer economical, relative to the anticipated business value and other available options. As such, the Company elected to write off capitalized software costs in 2022 in the amount of $20.5 million, associated with this loan management system being developed by the third-party. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company settled its dispute with the third-party technology provider for $0.9 million.

Adjusting items related to the LendCare Acquisition

2 Integration costs related to advisory and consulting costs, employee incentives, representation and warranty insurance costs, and other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare.

3 Amortization of the $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare with an estimated useful life of ten years.

Adjusting items related to the corporate development costs

4 Corporate development costs in the first quarter of 2022 were related to the exploration of a strategic acquisition opportunity, which the Company elected to not pursue, including advisory, consulting and legal costs.

Adjusting item related to other income (loss)

5 For the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, net investment income (losses) were mainly due to fair value changes on the Company's investments.

Adjusting item related to the refinancing of 2024 Notes

6 During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company repaid its 2024 Notes that would have matured on December 1, 2024, incurring a $9.5 million refinancing costs, which included the recognition of the remaining unamortized deferred financing costs, realized derivative loss on the settlement of the cross-currency swaps associated to 2024 Notes, and the net change in cash flow hedge that was reclassified from other comprehensive income to consolidated statement of income.

Adjusting item related to prepayment options embedded in the 2028 Notes

7 For the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2023, the Company recognized a fair value change on the prepayment options related to 2028 Notes amounting to $19.0 million.

Adjusted Other Operating Expenses and Efficiency Ratio

Adjusted other operating expenses is a non-IFRS measure, while efficiency ratio is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to“Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023. Items used to calculate adjusted other operating expenses and efficiency ratio for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended Year Ended

($ in 000's except earnings per share) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Other operating expenses as stated 87,734 99,943 345,581 332,730 Impact of adjusting items1 Other operating expenses Contract exit fee - - (934 ) - Integration costs (131 ) (122 ) (608 ) (1,081 ) Write off of an intangible asset - (20,460 ) - (20,460 ) Corporate development costs - - - (2,314 ) Depreciation and amortization Depreciation of lease assets 8,207 8,516 33,535 33,547 Total impact of adjusting items 8,076 (12,066 ) 31,993 9,692 Adjusted other operating expenses 95,810 87,877 377,574 342,422 Total revenue 338,112 273,326 1,250,069 1,019,336 Efficiency ratio 28.3 % 32.2 % 30.2 % 33.6 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding“Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted operating income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted operating margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to“Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023. Items used to calculate adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margins for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

($ in 000's except percentages) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 (adjusted) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 (adjusted) easyfinancial Operating income 150,242 150,242 106,277 106,277 Divided by revenue 299,465 299,465 235,886 235,886 easyfinancial operating margin 50.2 % 50.2 % 45.1 % 45.1 % easyhome Operating income 9,404 9,404 8,687 8,687 Divided by revenue 38,647 38,647 37,440 37,440 easyhome operating margin 24.3 % 24.3 % 23.2 % 23.2 % Total Operating income 137,237 137,237 75,881 75,881 Other operating expenses1 Integration costs - 131 - 122 Write off of an intangible asset - - - 20,460 Depreciation and amortization1 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 3,275 - 3,275 Adjusted operating income 137,237 140,643 75,881 99,738 Divided by revenue 338,112 338,112 273,326 273,326 Total operating margin 40.6 % 41.6 % 27.8 % 36.5 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding“Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Year Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 (adjusted) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 (adjusted) easyfinancial Operating income 534,516 534,516 393,996 393,996 Divided by revenue 1,096,817 1,096,817 869,528 869,528 easyfinancial operating margin 48.7 % 48.7 % 45.3 % 45.3 % easyhome Operating income 36,940 36,940 34,578 34,578 Divided by revenue 153,252 153,252 149,808 149,808 easyhome operating margin 24.1 % 24.1 % 23.1 % 23.1 % Total Operating income 476,518 476,518 332,407 332,407 Other operating expenses1 Contract exit fee - 934 - - Integration costs - 608 - 1,081 Write off of an intangible asset - - - 20,460 Corporate development costs - - - 2,314 Depreciation and amortization1 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 13,100 - 13,100 Adjusted operating income 476,518 491,160 332,407 369,362 Divided by revenue 1,250,069 1,250,069 1,019,336 1,019,336 Total operating margin 38.1 % 39.3 % 32.6 % 36.2 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding“Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) and EBITDA Margin

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, while EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to“Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023. Items used to calculate EBITDA and EBITDA margin for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($in 000's except percentages) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net income as stated 74,602 28,576 247,898 140,161 Finance cost 36,580 31,551 149,334 107,972 Income tax expense 27,365 10,145 89,057 55,615 Depreciation and amortization 21,571 19,245 86,331 81,306 Depreciation of lease assets (8,207 ) (8,516 ) (33,535 ) (33,547 ) EBITDA 151,911 81,001 539,085 351,507 Divided by revenue 338,112 273,326 1,250,069 1,019,336 EBITDA margin 44.9 % 29.6 % 43.1 % 34.5 %

Free Cash Flow from Operations before Net Growth in Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to“Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023. Items used to calculate free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash used in operating activities (129,784 ) (139,998 ) (473,217 ) (505,881 ) Net growth in gross consumer loans receivable during the period 214,926 206,038 850,508 764,355 Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable 85,142 66,040 377,291 258,474

Adjusted Return on Receivables

Adjusted return on receivables is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to“Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023

(adjusted) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022

(adjusted) Net income as stated 74,602 74,602 28,576 28,576 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - (5,641 ) - 22,450 Adjusted net income 74,602 68,961 28,576 51,026 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable 3,577,393 3,577,393 2,726,446 2,726,446 Return on receivables 8.3 % 7.7 % 4.2 % 7.5 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding“Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Year Ended ($in 000's except percentages) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023

(adjusted) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022

(adjusted) Net income as stated 247,898 247,898 140,161 140,161 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - (4,723 ) - 52,100 Adjusted net income 247,898 243,175 140,161 192,261 Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable 3,245,686 3,245,686 2,409,890 2,409,890 Return on receivables 7.6 % 7.5 % 5.8 % 8.0 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding“Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Adjusted Return on Assets

Adjusted return on assets is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to“Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023

(adjusted) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022

(adjusted) Net income as stated 74,602 74,602 28,576 28,576 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - (5,641 ) - 22,450 Adjusted net income 74,602 68,961 28,576 51,026 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 Divided by average total assets for the period 4,050,068 4,050,068 3,216,403 3,216,403 Return on assets 7.4 % 6.8 % 3.6 % 6.3 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding“Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Year Ended ($in 000's except percentages) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023

(adjusted) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022

(adjusted) Net income as stated 247,898 247,898 140,161 140,161 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - (4,723 ) - 52,100 Adjusted net income 247,898 243,175 140,161 192,261 Divided by average total assets for the year 3,715,531 3,715,531 2,922,605 2,922,605 Return on assets 6.7 % 6.5 % 4.8 % 6.6 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding“Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Adjusted Return on Equity

Adjusted return on equity is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to“Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023. Items used to calculate adjusted return on equity for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended ($in 000's except percentages) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023

(adjusted) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022

(adjusted) Net income as stated 74,602 74,602 28,576 28,576 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - (5,641 ) - 22,450 Adjusted net income 74,602 68,961 28,576 51,026 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 Divided by average shareholders' equity for the period 1,033,259 1,033,259 830,820 830,820 Return on equity 28.9 % 26.7 % 13.8 % 24.6 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding“Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Year Ended ($in 000's except percentages) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023

(adjusted) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022

(adjusted) Net income as stated 247,898 247,898 140,161 140,161 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - (4,723 ) - 52,100 Adjusted net income 247,898 243,175 140,161 192,261 Divided by average shareholders' equity for the year 958,322 958,322 794,269 794,269 Return on equity 25.9 % 25.4 % 17.6 % 24.2 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding“Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

Reported and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

Reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to“Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023. Items used to calculate reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023

(adjusted) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022

(adjusted) Net income as stated 74,602 74,602 28,576 28,576 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,275 3,275 3,275 3,275 Income tax impact of the above item (868 ) (868 ) (868 ) (868 ) Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax 77,009 77,009 30,983 30,983 Impact of adjusting items1 Other operating expenses Integration costs - 131 - 122 Write off of an intangible asset - - - 20,460 Other (income) loss - (1,310 ) - 5,609 Finance costs Refinancing costs related to notes payable - 9,501 - - Fair value change on prepayment options related to 2028 Notes - (19,035 ) - - Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items - (10,713 ) - 26,191 Income tax impact of above adjusting items - 2,665 - (6,148 ) After-tax impact of adjusting items - (8,048 ) - 20,043 Adjusted net income 77,009 68,961 30,983 51,026 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 Average shareholders' equity 1,033,259 1,033,259 830,820 830,820 Average goodwill (180,923 ) (180,923 ) (180,923 ) (180,923 ) Average acquired intangible assets2 (97,704 ) (97,704 ) (110,804 ) (110,804 ) Average related deferred tax liabilities 25,892 25,892 29,363 29,363 Divided by average tangible common equity 780,524 780,524 568,456 568,456 Return on tangible common equity 39.5 % 35.3 % 21.8 % 35.9 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding“Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.

Year Ended ($ in 000's except percentages) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023

(adjusted) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022

(adjusted) Net income as stated 247,898 247,898 140,161 140,161 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 13,100 13,100 13,100 13,100 Income tax impact of the above item (3,471 ) (3,471 ) (3,471 ) (3,471 ) Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax 257,527 257,527 149,790 149,790 Impact of adjusting items1 Other operating expenses Contract exit fee - 934 - - Integration costs - 608 - 1,081 Write off of an intangible asset - - - 20,460 Corporate development costs - - - 2,314 Other (income) loss - (9,771 ) - 28,659 Finance costs Refinancing costs related to notes payable - 9,501 - - Fair value change on prepayment options related to 2028 Notes - (19,035 ) - - Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items - (17,763 ) - 52,514 Income tax impact of above adjusting items - 3,411 - (10,043 ) After-tax impact of adjusting items - (14,352 ) - 42,471 Adjusted net income 257,527 243,175 149,790 192,261 Average shareholders' equity 958,322 958,322 794,269 794,269 Average goodwill (180,923 ) (180,923 ) (180,923 ) (180,923 ) Average acquired intangible assets2 (102,617 ) (102,617 ) (115,717 ) (115,717 ) Average related deferred tax liabilities 27,194 27,194 30,665 30,665 Divided by average tangible common equity 701,976 701,976 528,294 528,294 Return on tangible common equity 36.7 % 34.6 % 28.4 % 36.4 %

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding“Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.

easyhome Financial Revenue

easyhome financial revenue is a non-IFRS measure. It's calculated as total company revenue less easyfinancial revenue and leasing revenue. The Company believes that easyhome financial revenue is an important measure of the performance of the easyhome segment. Items used to calculate easyhome financial revenue for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

($in 000's) Three Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Total company revenue 338,112 273,326 Less: easyfinancial revenue (299,465 ) (235,886 ) Less: leasing revenue (26,236 ) (26,772 ) easyhome financial revenue 12,411 10,668

Total Yield on Consumer Loans as a Percentage of Average Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS ratio. See description in section“Portfolio Analysis” on page 33 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023. Items used to calculate total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($in 000's except percentages) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Total Company revenue 338,112 273,326 1,250,069 1,019,336 Less: Leasing revenue (26,236 ) (26,772 ) (105,925 ) (110,053 ) Financial revenue 311,876 246,554 1,144,144 909,283 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4/4 X 4/4 Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable 3,577,393 2,726,446 3,245,686 2,409,890 Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable (annualized) 34.9 % 36.2 % 35.3 % 37.7 %

Net Principal Written and Percentage Net Principal Written to New Customers

Net principal written (Net loan advances) is a non-IFRS measure. See description in section“Portfolio Analysis” on page 33 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023. The percentage of net loan advances to new customers is a non-IFRS ratio. It is calculated as loan originations to new customers divided by the net principal written. The Company uses percentage of net loan advances to new customers, among other measures, to assess the operating performance of its lending business. Items used to calculate the percentage of net loan advances to new customers for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended ($ in 000's) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Gross loan originations 704,875 632,355 Loan originations to new customers 345,339 299,458 Loan originations to existing customers 359,536 332,897 Less: Proceeds applied to repay existing loans (191,978 ) (177,848 ) Net advance to existing customers 167,558 155,049 Net principal written 512,897 454,507 Percentage net advances to new customers 67.3 % 65.9 %

Net Debt to Net Capitalization

Net debt to net capitalization is a capital management measure. Refer to“Financial Condition” section on page 55 of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Average Loan Book Per Branch

Average loan book per branch is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as gross consumer loans receivable held by easyfinancial branch locations divided by the number of total easyfinancial branch locations.

Weighted Average Interest Rate

Weighted average interest rate is a supplementary financial measure. It Is calculated as the sum of individual loan balance multiplied by interest rate divided by gross consumer loans receivable.