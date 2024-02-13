Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's portfolio included 1,093 freestanding properties located in 40 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

