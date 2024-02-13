Sitime Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net revenue in the fourth quarter was $42.4 million, a 19% increase from the $35.5 million in the prior quarter. Net revenue for fiscal year 2023 was $144.0 million compared with $283.6 million in fiscal year 2022.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Results



In the fourth quarter, GAAP gross profit was $23.7 million, or 55.9% of revenue, GAAP operating expenses were $51.2 million, GAAP loss from operations was $27.5 million, and GAAP net loss was $20.0 million, or $0.89 per basic share.

For fiscal year 2023, GAAP gross profit was $82.1 million, or 57.0% of revenue, GAAP operating expenses were $189.3 million, GAAP loss from operations was $107.2 million, and GAAP net loss was $80.5 million, or $3.63 per basic share.

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $528.2 million on December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Results

This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In the fourth quarter, non-GAAP gross profit was $24.7 million, or 58.3% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $26.6 million, non-GAAP loss from operations was $1.9 million and non-GAAP net income was $5.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share.

For fiscal year 2023, non-GAAP gross profit was $85.2 million, or 59.2% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $107.6 million, non-GAAP loss from operations was $22.4 million and non-GAAP net income was $4.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share.

The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.

SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime's financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime's ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and acquisition-related expenses which include transaction and certain other cash costs associated with business acquisition as well as changes in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration and earn out payments.

Acquisition Related Accounting Estimates

In December 2023, SiTime closed the acquisition of certain assets and an exclusive license to certain intellectual property from Aura Semiconductor Pvt. Ltd. and certain of its affiliates. The purchase price has been allocated to the fair value of the intangible assets acquired based on estimates and assumptions made by management at the time of the acquisition. If additional information becomes available, the Company may revise its initial purchase price allocation and such revisions or changes may be material.

Inducement Plan Grants

SiTime granted restricted stock unit awards (“RSUs”) on February 12, 2024 that were approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under SiTime's Amended and Restated 2022 Inducement Award Plan, as a material inducement to employment to 29 newly hired non-executive individuals globally. The RSUs were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement grants consisted of an aggregate of 61,464 RSUs. For 48,178 RSUs, one-fourth of the RSUs will vest on the first February 20, May 20, August 20, or November 20 falling in the one-year anniversary quarter of the applicable vesting start date, and then 1/16th of the RSUs vest in equal quarterly installments on each February 20, May 20, August 20, and November 20, thereafter, subject to each such employee's continued service on each vesting date. For 13,286 RSUs, 1/16th of the RSUs vest in equal quarterly installments on each February 20, May 20, August 20, and November 20, subject to each such employee's continued service on each vesting date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and SiTime's Amended and Restated 2022 Inducement Award Plan.

Conference Call

About SiTime

