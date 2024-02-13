Wingman Nation Announces Coach Joe Kennedy As Keynote Speaker For The 15Th Annual Golf Tournament Dinner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wingman Nation logo

Coach Kennedy's story is a testament to the power of perseverance, faith, and the fundamental rights protected under the Constitution.

LAKELAND, FLORIDA, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wingman Nation , a non-profit organization dedicated to helping men become better husbands, fathers, and more Godly men, is excited to announce Coach Joe Kennedy as the keynote speaker at the dinner of its 15th Annual Golf Tournament. The event is scheduled for March 1, 2024, at Cleveland Height Golf Course in Lakeland, Florida.Wingman Nation has been at the forefront of training men to be Christlike examples in their households and communities. Our annual golf tournament is not just an event; it's a mission to gather support for those in need. This year, proceeds from the tournament will significantly benefit One More Child and the families living near the Malnutrition Center in San Juan Sacatepéquez, Guatemala. Our efforts aim to provide essential aid including food, clothing, medical supplies, and other critical needs to improve the quality of life for these communities.We are honored to have Coach Joe Kennedy join us this year to share his inspiring journey. Coach Kennedy, formerly a football coach at Bremerton High School (BHS), became nationally recognized for his commitment to faith and the principles of freedom. After games, Coach Kennedy would take a moment to offer a brief, quiet prayer of gratitude on the field. This act of faith led to his suspension and subsequent dismissal by school officials, sparking a nationwide conversation about religious freedom and the rights of individuals in public positions.Standing firm in his beliefs, Coach Kennedy challenged this decision, leading to a prolonged legal battle that ascended through the courts. Despite initial setbacks in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, the case eventually reached the U.S. Supreme Court. In January 2022, the Supreme Court agreed to hear his case, ultimately ruling in favor of Coach Kennedy, affirming his right to express his faith publicly.Coach Kennedy's story is a testament to the power of perseverance, faith, and the fundamental rights protected under the Constitution. His presence and message will undoubtedly inspire and resonate with all attendees, echoing the core values of Wingman Nation – being courageous and standing firm in faith.The Wingman Nation Golf Tournament is more than a competition; it's a gathering of hearts and minds aimed at making a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most. We invite you to join us in this noble cause, to enjoy a day of golf, and to be moved by the compelling story of Coach Joe Kennedy during our Gala Dinner.For more information about the event, registration details, and how you can contribute to our cause, please visit /golf .Together, we can make a difference, one swing at a time.**About Wingman Nation**Wingman Nation is a faith-based non-profit organization dedicated to supporting men to become better husbands, fathers, and more Godly men and Christlike examples in their homes and communities.

John Delaney

Wingman Nation Men's Ministry

+1 863-510-5760

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram