Headliners Announced At Shrewsbury Castle For LOOPFEST 2024

- Jamie Smith, Festival OrganiserSHREWSBURY, SHROPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LOOPFEST announces the final headliner to perform at Shrewsbury Castle as The Futureheads. The '00s post-punkers will perform alongside Dutty Moonshine Big Band, Beardyman, Nubiyan Twist and festival ambassador BBC Radio 6 Music's Chris Hawkins over the May-Day Bank Holiday weekend.LOOPFEST, held from Friday 3rd to Sunday 5th May 2024 in Shrewsbury, Shropshire will feature over 250 acts across 25 venues from 12-8pm each day and will showcase the finest local artists alongside emerging acts from across the UK. This free to attend event will run consecutively alongside the standalone Shrewsbury Castle events.Festival organiser Jamie Smith said "Critically acclaimed artists performing within the historic Shrewsbury Castle with every penny spent going into supporting grassroots artists, what's not to like about that?"We're super proud that LOOPFEST ambassador BBC Radio 6 Music's Chris Hawkins will open the festival and introduce emerging artists Adult Play & Passive Fix before The Futureheads take stage. The whole weekend is about discovering up-and-coming talent, inspiring the old and young, as well as making an event that is inclusive to everyone, so the first night really sets the scene."Saturday, May 4, sees a whole host of free events throughout 25 venues in Shrewsbury Town Centre. Then while the festivities continue, Shrewsbury Castle plays host to afro-jazz 9-piece Nubiyan Twist alongside local legends Fight the Bear and Smoke Like a Fish.Sunday, May 5, promises a second all-day extravaganza throughout the market town while Shrewsbury Castle hosts a matinee show featuring Beardyman, supported by Greysha & The Uptown Monotones. The party reaches its peak with Dutty Moonshine Big Band supported by Mighty Vipers & Zen Baseballbat.In addition to the outstanding musical line-up , LOOPFEST will feature spoken word artists, child-friendly workshops, and crowd-inclusive street entertainment throughout the weekend.To secure your ticket to see one of the incredible headliners featuring at Shrewsbury Castle visit TicketLoop or head on over to the LOOPFEST website to view the line-up.

'00s Post-Punk Band The Futuresheads Headline LOOPFEST 2024 in Shrewsbury, Shropshire