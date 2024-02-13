Elton Ilirjani Hits The Runway Trifecta At The Global Fashion Collective Show During New York Fashion Week The Shows2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Fashion Collective (GFC) Logo

Elton Ilirjani for Jemma Russo at GFC NYFW 2024 (Photo credit: BFA / Michelle Kammerman)

Elton Ilirjani for Agatha Ruiz de la Prada (Tristan Ramirez) (Photo credit: BFA / Michelle Kammerman)

Elton Ilirjani for Emma (Paola Rosenberg) (Photo Credit: BFA / Michelle Kammerman)

Elton Ilirjani (Photo Credit: BFA / Michelle Kammerman)

Elton Ilirjani lit up the catwalk wearing Jemma Russo, Agatha Ruiz de la Prada and Emma (Paola Rosenberg) at the Global Fashion Collective (GFC)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elton Ilirjani, international model, activist and philanthropist lit up the catwalk wearing creations designed by Jemma Russo, Agatha Ruiz de la Prada (Tristan Ramirez) and Emma (Paola Rosenberg) in a multi-show performance at the Global Fashion Collective (GFC) runway show during New York Fashion Week The Shows 2024 at Clinton Mercantile in New York City.In 2023 Elton was appointed as an Ambassador of the Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA) and the NYFW shows were the grand finale of his time as Ambassador. The day prior to the start of the shows Elton was the Guest of honor at the Designers Dinner where he met with designers and organizers of forthcoming fashion week events in Latin America Fashion including Peru, Chile, Aruba, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, and Mexico among others.At the shows, Elton closed the show with the final look of Emma Peru as well as the finale of Jemma Russo, wearing a black and white look emblazoned with a white flower. At the Agatha De La Prada show, Elton modelled a very sportive look which he included his trademark flourish in support of genderless fashion, being the only model to wear high heels.About Elton Ilirjani:Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion model, Ilirjani boasts a breathtaking following of over 12 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Elton promotes the importance of equality and freedom of expression through the concept of genderless modelling. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and international runway shows, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind. Instagram: @EilirjaniAbout Global Fashion Collective (GFC):Global Fashion Collective (GFC) is a platform led by a group of dynamic individuals who share the common goal of cultivating an inclusive and diverse fashion industry. Global Fashion Collective's mission is to accelerate designer development by producing innovative runway showcases globally in fashion capitals to increase international media visibility and expand new market opportunities for their show's participating designers. As the sister company to Vancouver Fashion Week, which has been producing shows since 2001, GFC works with a wide range of international designers at all runway shows. 2024, Global Fashion Collective is operating a showcase during Tokyo, New York, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Week.For more information, please seeI: @globalfashioncollective | F: Global Fashion CollectiveAbout: Gemma RussoWelcome to Jemma Russo, where women's clothing is elevated to a whole new level. Our garments are not just any ordinary pieces; they are crafted with utmost care and meticulous attention to detail, using high-quality cotton and fabrics. As the founder and designer, I am thrilled to share my journey of turning my dream into reality.For More information, please visit: I: @jemmarussousAbout: Agatha Ruiz de la PradaAgatha Ruiz de la Prada (Madrid 1960) studied in the Escuela de Artes y Técnicas de la Moda of Barcelona. At 20, she began working as an intern in the studio of designer Pepe Rubio in Madrid. A year later, she presented her first collection in Madrid at the design centre LOCAL and ever since her designs have been shown in the international capitals of fashion: Paris, Milan, Nueva York, Berlin, Madrid and Barcelona.For more information, please visit: I: @agatharuizdlpradaAbout: EmmaEmma inherits the family tradition of the garment business in Peru. Emma strives to carry the legacy of resilient and avant-garde women who value energy that is transformed with good style. Tradition and innovation are solid foundations of Emma. High quality materials, beautiful colors and traceability through our process results in excellence that characterizes the brand. Emma reflects the soul of women with the purpose of delivering joy in each of their steps .For more information, please visit:

