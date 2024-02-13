Kingdom Story Company Launches The Storytellers Podcast with Andrew Erwin.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Featuring Dennis Quaid, KJ Apa, Patricia Heaton, Roma Downey, Willie Robertson, for KING + COUNTRY and more.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2024 -- Andrew Erwin, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Kingdom Story Company, launches The Storytellers podcast. This series will delve into the personal narratives of renowned actors and musicians, offering listeners a unique glimpse into their journeys of hope and redemption.

"We're thrilled to bring listeners the stories

behind some of the best storytellers out there," said Andrew Erwin.

This season delivers an impressive lineup of guests that kicks off with Dennis Quaid, Brian "Head" Welch, Candace Cameron Bure, and DeVon Franklin.

Listeners will also hear from guests including KJ Apa, Joel Courtney, Jon Gunn, Jon Berg, Eric Blehm, Roma Downey, Patricia Heaton, Alejandro Monteverde, Britt Robertson, Blurry Creatures, Sonequa Martin-Green & Kenric Green, Willie Robertson, and for KING + COUNTRY.

"This is an exciting moment for us at Kingdom Story Company to expand beyond filmmaking and invite listeners to be part of intimate conversations about art and faith," said Erwin. "We're excited to continue amplifying stories that matter through these conversations with some of our favorite storytellers."

Listeners can expect engaging conversations that offer a raw and authentic look into their lives and craft. The season will run for at least 15 episodes.

is a Kingdom Story Company Production, and the first podcast from the Nashville-based company. It is produced by Nick Carey, with production assistance from Ben and Justin Bailey and executive producers Kevin Downes and Brandon Gregory.

Subscribe to The Storytellers for free on YouTube @kingdomstorycompany or wherever you listen to podcasts. For exclusive first looks at our upcoming films, behind-the-scenes content, and invitations to advanced screenings, join the conversation as a Kingdom Story Company Insider at kingdomstorycompany , and follow us @kingdomstorycompany across all platforms.

ABOUT ANDREW ERWIN AND KINGDOM STORY COMPANY

Director, producer, and editor Erwin began his career as a teenager working for ESPN as a camera operator in his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama. Erwin serves as Chief Creative Officer of Kingdom Story Company-the premier destination for making films that ignite a "rush of hope." In partnership with Lionsgate, Kingdom Story Company prioritizes faith, inspiration, and positive impact in storytelling. Films include titles such as JESUS REVOLUTION, AMERICAN UNDERDOG, and I CAN ONLY IMAGINE, with ORDINARY ANGELS, UNSUNG HERO, WHITE BIRD, and THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER releasing in 2024, and THE UNBREAKABLE BOY releasing in 2025. For more information about Kingdom Story Company, please visit

