Submissions Now Open For Inbound Logistics' Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Tech Providers List

Supply chain technology firms that wish to be considered for this prestigious editorial award can apply now! Deadline: March 20, 2024.

- Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound LogisticsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inbound Logistics, the leading multimedia publication in the logistics and supply chain sector, is inviting technology vendors to submit their credentials to be considered for the magazine's annual Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Tech Providers List .This prestigious list, curated by Inbound Logistics editors, highlights innovative tech solutions that play a pivotal role in addressing supply chain, logistics, and transportation challenges. To be considered for this editorial feature (there is no cost involved), companies are invited to submit their credentials through this quick survey . Inbound Logistics reveals the results in its April magazine edition and across its content platform."With technology in the logistics and supply chain space evolving rapidly, it's crucial to recognize and celebrate the companies driving innovation for shippers," said Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics. "We are excited to uncover the trailblazers in the supply chain and logistics tech industry, whose solutions are transforming the landscape. This recognition not only honors excellence but also provides valuable insights into the evolving technological trends within our industry.”Technology vendors interested in being considered for this recognition should submit their credentials by March 20, 2024. To participate, please click on the following survey link: .Inbound Logistics looks forward to receiving submissions from tech companies eager to showcase their contributions to the logistics and supply chain sector.For further information, please contact:Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics....About Inbound Logistics:Inbound Logistics is the leading supply chain multimedia platform targeted toward decision makers and thought leaders in the supply chain, logistics and transportation sector. The magazine's editorial mission is to help companies of all sizes optimize their supply chains by better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at .

