Textellent Announces Next Release Of Franchisor Module For Enhancing The Customer Journey

Enhancing the Customer Journey via Text

Textellent introduces next-generation texting for franchisors and enterprises. Our marketing services feature various solutions to enhance customer experiences.

IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Textellent, an award-winning business texting and text message marketing platform founded by franchise veterans, announced more next-generation texting capabilities for franchisors.These new capabilities make it easier for Franchisors and Multi-Unit owners to create comprehensive workflows that address the entire customer journey. Uniquely, this incorporates support for scheduling and appointment management processes that include many pre- and post-appoint workflow stages for those with appointment-centric businesses. In addition, franchisor marketing teams and multi-unit owners can now easily design, publish, and manage new campaigns that can be executed from headquarters or locally while providing new compliance controls across all levels .Furthermore, these enhancements also leverage AI to help provide the best compliance tools in the industry. Textellent's no-code or low-code rules-based engine offers the greatest flexibility and sophistication for reimagining the customer journey, including texting through the customer lifecycle.Empowering Teams with AI-supported Next-Gen Marketing Tools“As a veteran of the franchise community, I understand the challenges and the balance needed to provide brand and compliance controls across a system while still providing flexibility for franchisees. These new capabilities reflect that and are based on working closely with our franchisors to design the necessary controls, even allowing them to manage campaigns on behalf of their franchisees if desired,” states Majeed Ghadialy-CEO, Textellent.Textellent will highlight these Next-Generation Business Texting Capabilities for Franchisors and Enterprises at the upcoming International Franchise Conference on February 16th – 20th, Booth 411, in Las Vegas.About TextellentTextellent offers business texting solutions crafted explicitly for Franchise brands to engage leads better and retain current customers with robust business texting and appointment scheduling. Textellent offers rich multi-location SMS campaigns, branding, analytics & compliance controls across the franchise system. The platform includes personalized texting for marketing, sales & customer service and CRM integration with unparalleled automation. As a result, these experiences better enhance the full range of the customer journey. Textellent has been awarded US patent 9,756,487.For more media information, contact:Laura Thompson, VP of Marketing(415) 244-4421, ...

