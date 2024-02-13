Craig Williams Remarkably Exceeds Signature Requirement For Pennsylvania Attorney General Ballot Access

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a striking demonstration of community support and confidence, Craig Williams, esteemed Republican State Representative and candidate for Pennsylvania Attorney General,

has

officially filed with the Pennsylvania Department of State, securing a position on the ballot with signatures totaling more than four times the necessary amount. This remarkable achievement not only surpasses the state's requirement but also signals a robust endorsement from Pennsylvanians eager for steadfast leadership to make our state a safer, better place to live, work, and raise a family.

"I

am

both

humbled and

grateful

for

the

thousands

of

Pennsylvanians

who

have

shown their

support

for our message of law and order," said Williams.

Craig Williams has assembled a team of political heavyweights led by Mark Campbell, an expert political strategist renowned for his role as Campaign Manager for Governor Glenn

Youngkin's victorious campaign in Virginia. "Craig's results-oriented approach to leadership has been a driving force in his campaign for Attorney General. His belief in taking action for the right cause, rather than waiting for endorsement, reflects his proactive and principled stance on governance. Take action when you believe you are positioned to get the job done,

and I am certain that Craig can get it done," stated Campbell.

Craig Williams, a champion of justice and a committed public servant, has distinguished himself through his relentless pursuit of safety and accountability. His notable legislative efforts include leading the charge against

Soros-backed liberal prosecutor Larry Krasner and authoring pivotal legislation to establish the Gun Violence Task Force aimed at prosecuting criminals and reducing the murder rate in Philadelphia when Krasner failed to prosecute gun possession crimes. Furthermore, his instrumental role in including human traffickers on the state's Sexual Offender Registry underscores his dedication to protecting the state's residents.

A decorated combat veteran, Williams's service in the United States Marine Corps and his tenure as a federal prosecutor highlight his unparalleled commitment to justice and ethical governance. His background equips him with the unique insights and experience necessary to confront Pennsylvania's growing crime crisis and the failures of liberal District Attorneys to uphold the law, particularly in areas of heightened violence such as Philadelphia, York, and Pittsburgh.

Craig Williams's candidacy is not just a bid for office but a call to action for all Pennsylvanians seeking a safer, more just community. His vision for the Attorney General's office is grounded in the principles of fairness, accountability, and the unwavering protection of citizens' rights.

To

learn

more

about

Craig, please

visit:

CraigWilliamsForPA .



