SITKA Gear Set To Open Retail Location In The Battery Atlanta

SITKA x Georgia

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SITKA Gear, the industry leader in technical hunting and outdoor gear, is set to open its third brick-and-mortar storefront in The Battery Atlanta. The SITKA Atlanta store, strategically located near the Braves Stadium at 455 Legends Place - Suite 850, will host grand-opening festivities for the Atlanta community on February 24.The celebration will begin at 11 a.m., offering outdoor enthusiasts to be among the first to explore the store and discover why SITKA's exclusive retail locations are destination shopping experiences for outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds.As part of the Grand Opening celebration, SITKA Atlanta will feature exclusive in-store promotions, giveaways for the first 100 people through the doors, raffles every hour, and a special appearance by the 24.7 Hunt Crew. This event offers attendees the opportunity to connect with the SITKA community, experience the latest innovations in outdoor gear and apparel, and gain insights into how SITKA products enhance outdoor pursuits."We're expanding our footprint to bring SITKA's innovation and passion for the outdoors to the Atlanta community," said Alley Ray, SITKA Gear Retail Experience Manager. "Our gear is designed to excel in any environment, and the Atlanta store allows us to provide enthusiasts with a unique, hands-on experience to explore the difference our gear can make in their outdoor adventures."The Atlanta store joins previously opened stores in Bozeman and Dallas. The store's design echoes the rugged-yet-refined nature of SITKA's product lines, offering customers the most authentic SITKA Gear experience available.When:Grand Opening: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 24Where:SITKA Gear Atlanta Store455 Legends PlaceSuite 850Atlanta, GA 30339(470) 890-2737Schedule of events:11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.:Grand Opening Festivities: Exclusive, in-store-only deals, raffles, food and drinks, music, and more.1 p.m. to 3 p.m.:Special Appearance by the 24.7 Hunt crew with special giveaways.For more information, visit sitkagear or explore the store in person to see how SITKA Gear is transforming outdoor experiences.

