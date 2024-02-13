THE LAKE OF SCARS Film: Documentary Makes North American Streaming Debut

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

THE LAKE OF SCARS - Poster

ThE LAKE OF SCARS - Uncle Jack Charles

The Lake of Scars - Still 2

A beautiful Australian site of rare archaeological & environmental significance is on the verge of being lost forever. Can an unlikely partnership save it?

- Cinema AustraliaLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An Ancient Site, A Ticking Clock, and The Unlikely Allies for ChangeRandom Media Announces the North American Debut ofTHE LAKE OF SCARSCompelling Documentary Showcases the Unique Opportunity for Allyship, Environmentalism and Cultural Rebirth in AustraliaAvailable to Stream - Beginning February 20, 2024Indie film leader Random Media proudly announces the North American debut of The Lake of Scars, a compelling new documentary highlighting the realities and politics of conservation and protection for the largest collection of beautiful, mysterious 'scar' trees in the world, at Lake Boort in a remote corner of Australia.Produced over six years, the powerful film features the late activist and iconic Australian actor Uncle Jack Charles, and showcases the work and passion of historian Paul Haw. Haw's close relationship with the Yung Balug clan of the Dja Dja Wurrung Aboriginal people conserves the scar trees, in a uniquely admirable story of allyship, environmentalism and cultural rebirth, that also serves as a blueprint for what reconciliation between white and black Australians might look like. Showcasing the astounding natural beauty and rare archaeological significance of rural Lake Boort, the film tells the story of conservation and understanding, that showcases both the hope and despair surrounding the complexities at work through grass roots efforts and via government agencies, down to the continued efforts in the community of the town surrounding the lake - that might well be a metaphor for the challenges of the country of Australia itself.'A FASCINATING FILM'- ABC RadioSynopsis:The Lake of Scars takes viewers to a little-known place of outstanding natural beauty, archaeological significance, and age-old culture. But the Indigenous scarred trees and artifacts found at the beautiful and mysterious Lake Boort are at risk – until an unlikely intergenerational partnership comes forth to save the site for future generations. This is a story of allyship, environmentalism and cultural rebirth; a picture of what reconciliation between Aboriginal and European Australians might look like. But is that idea harder than it seems?LOGLINE/Short Synopsis: In a remote part of Australia exists a place of astounding beauty and rare archaeological and environmental significance. On the verge of being lost forever, an unlikely partnership could see it saved.About Random Media:Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theatres, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies' growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers.Info/Specs:Released By/Studio: Random MediaProduction Company: Wedge-Tail PicturesDirector: Bill CodeProducers: Bill Code and Christian PazzagliaCo-writer and Narrator: Uncle Jack CharlesWriter: Jack Charles and Bill CodeMusic: Jida GulpililProducers: Bill Code and Christian PazzagliaExecutive Producers: Gary Wyrker, Milloo Murray and Shaun MillerRunning Time: 95 MinutesGenre: DocumentaryRating: Not RatedAvailability/Price: varies by platform (iTunes, Google Play, Amazon and more).The Lake of Scars is supported by the Victorian Aboriginal Heritage Council.PRESS KIT - COMPLETE PHOTOS/ARTWORK HERE:Digital Screeners are available for press review.© 2023 Wedge-Tail Pictures

Trailer - THE LAKE OF SCARS