Hiland Dairy Executive Recognized By The Missouri Dairy Hall Of Honors

Greg Helbig Recognized by Missouri Dairy Hall of Honors

Hiland's Greg Helbig is awarded for outstanding service and leadership to the Missouri dairy industry.

Greg Helbig, director of operations at Hiland Dairy, was awarded the Dairy Leadership Award from the Missouri Dairy Hall of Honors in a special ceremony at the end of January. Established in 1971, the Dairy Leadership Award recognizes individuals who exhibit outstanding dedication and leadership, significantly impacting the growth and prosperity of the dairy sector in Missouri.Helbig is a native of southwestern Missouri and has dedicated 38 years to the dairy industry. He began his career with Hiland Dairy in 1985 in the quality assurance lab. Over the years, Helbig's unwavering commitment and exemplary work ethic propelled him through various organizational roles. From plant supervisor to corporate quality control manager, culminating in his current role as the director of operations, overseeing all 23 of Hiland's manufacturing facilities.Helbig's leadership extends beyond Hiland Dairy. He serves as the president of the Missouri Dairy Products Association, actively contributing to the advancement of the industry. Additionally, his extensive involvement with organizations such as the Missouri State Milk Board and the QCS Purchasing Group underscores his commitment to fostering excellence and innovation within the dairy community.He served on the Ice Cream Segment Board for the International Dairy Foods Association. Helbig's leadership and tireless advocacy continue to shape the landscape of the dairy industry, inspiring colleagues."We are immensely proud to see Greg's remarkable achievements recognized with the Dairy Leadership Award," said Rick Beaman, president of Hiland Dairy. "His dedication, expertise, and passion for excellence have been instrumental in driving the success of our organization and the broader dairy community. This honor is a testament to his outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing the dairy industry."About Hiland Dairy FoodsA leading farmer-owned dairy foods company, Hiland Dairy is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.Hiland employs 4,000 throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland's milk comes from our farmers-owners just miles from their processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours.

