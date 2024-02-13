Plumber In Renton WA Unveils Transparent Pricing Database

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Price list now available

- Jim CunninghamRENTON, WA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Trusted Plumbing & Heating, a local plumbing company based in Renton, Washington, is making waves in the industry by prioritizing transparency and fairness in pricing. In a move to provide customers with peace of mind and empower them with information, the company has unveiled its entire price list & database online, offering full visibility into the costs associated with its services.In an industry where uncertainty and surprise costs have become all too common, Trusted Plumbing & Heating is taking a bold stand for transparency with its online price database . With many plumbers withholding pricing information until they arrive at the customer's location and diagnose the issue, or even including unnecessary fees with no clear reason for them, customers often face unexpected and inflated bills. This practice is exacerbated by the commission-based compensation structure prevalent in the industry, where plumbers may be incentivized to provide higher estimates.One satisfied customer of Trusted Plumbing & Heating, Lisa C., shared her experience: "I had another plumbing company come out and they quoted me over $5,000 for a job that Trusted Plumbing ended up doing for just $859.19. I wasn't going to pay that much and luckily I found Trusted Plumbing on Facebook."Jim Cunningham, the owner of Trusted Plumbing & Heating, expressed his commitment to ensuring both customers and plumbers are treated fairly. "Our goal is to provide exceptional service while fostering trust and transparency in every interaction. By making our pricing readily available online, we empower customers to make informed decisions and eliminate surprises."Trusted Plumbing & Heating invites anyone regardless of where they live to visit their website and explore their comprehensive price database at . With a dedication to integrity and transparency, they aim to set a new standard for the industry.About Trusted Plumbing & Heating:Trusted Plumbing & Heating is a locally owned and operated plumbing company with locations in Renton, West Seattle, Tacoma, and Kent. With a focus on transparency, integrity, and exceptional service, they strive to exceed customer expectations with every job. They specialize in general plumbing, sewer & trenchless sewer repair, and HVAC as well as directional drilling and boring.

Mitchell Koch

Trusted Plumbing & Heating

+1 425-333-2559

email us here