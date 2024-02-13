Patrick Kilpatrick's Thrilling Action Movie 'Dying For Living' Kickstarter Campaign Is LIVE!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Kickstarter Campaign for finishing funds to complete revered cinema villain Patrick Kilpatrick's anticipated adrenaline-fueled action film 'Dying for Living' is LIVE as of this morning Tuesday, February 13, 2024. The campaign offers movie aficionados, budding actors, stunt performers, and cinema thrill seekers a once in a lifetime chance to immerse themselves in the heart-pounding action film alongside the legendary Patrick Kilpatrick, leading a kick ass ensemble cast of global action heroines and heroes.Want to see your name in the closing credits? Today, DYING FOR LIVING DAY, the 1st day of the Kickstarter Campaign, you can solidify your position as an integral contributor to the finishing of 'Dying for Living'. Backers gain exclusive access to behind-the-scenes content, unique limited-edition merchandise, and even the chance to appear in the film alongside Kilpatrick and the stellar cast, plus you can attend the glamorous VIP Hollywood Premiere.“Some rewards are extremely limited quantity. Act now, join us, and please accept my grateful thanks for your participation!”, said Kilpatrick.Kilpatrick, terrifying in his iconic portrayal as the Sandman in 'Death Warrant', and his blockbuster collaborations with A-list stars and directors in 200+ high profile films and hit TV shows - from Tom Cruise, Arnold, Chow Yun-Fat, Naomi Watts, Pam Grier, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Steven Segal, Bruce Willis to Spielberg, James Cameron, Antoine Fuqua, and Walter Hill - takes center stage both on and off-screen. Kilpatrick assumes the roles of writer, director, producer, and lead actor in this 2/3rds completed passion project, promising an unforgettable heart-pounding cinematic experience for international audiences.'Dying for Living' unites a powerful cast of professional fighters and actors under Kilpatrick's helm and his Uncommon Dialogue Films banner. The ensemble cast stars Costas Mandylor (known for the "Saw" franchise), Chuck Liddell (2x former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer), Denmark's own Nina Bergman ("Hell Hath No Fury"), French Actor and Champion Kickboxer Olivier Gruner, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu 8th-degree Black Belt, and 8-time World Jiu-Jitsu Champion Rigan Machado, Russian native Tatiana Neva ("Prey of Wrath"), Dutch actor Wesley Adema, Kilpatrick's son Sam Kilpatrick, 5-time World Ballroom Dancing Champion Michael Adegoke, the dazzling and charming Wall Twins, and the esteemed 'Queen of Martial Arts films', Cynthia Rothrock. And of course, Kilpatrick himself.“The tale ... a vain, aging hitman, in a desperate bid for redemption, reunites his family, two ex-wives, twin daughters, a Dutch son – all also professional hit people that he had abandoned long ago in violent and chaotic Holland and Hollywood. Bullets and betrayal fly, the line between love and assassination blurs. Mayhem and madness, badasses and beauties!” says Kilpatrick.Today, give yourself great rewards, be among the first to rally behind 'Dying for Living'! Help bring this electrifying film across the finish line! Stay tuned for updates and join the home stretch for this action-packed journey of filmmaking! Extraordinary rewards, unparalleled access, and your credit and legacy in the world of action cinema!For more information and to support the campaign, visit the Kickstarter link . Click the link and dive into 'Dying for Living'.Dying for Living Kickstarter Campaign is LIVE!

