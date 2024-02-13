At Least 9 Workers Trapped In Turkey Gold Mine Landslide

(MENAFN- IANS) Ankara, Feb 14 (IANS) At least nine workers were believed to be trapped in a landslide in a gold mine area on Tuesday in the Ilic district of eastern Turkey's Erzincan Province, local media reported, citing authorities.

Erzincan Governor Hamza Aydogdu told reporters that there may be nine to 12 workers trapped underground, but the exact number is not yet known.

Bekir Aksun, mayor of the province's namesake capital, told NTV that nine people were reported being trapped.

Several search and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene to assess the situation, said the report.

