Tampa General Hospital Recognized As A Great Workplace For Diversity By Newsweek

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Tampa General Hospital's commitment to diversity and a positive workplace culture earns national recognition.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital

(TGH) announced it has been named to Newsweek's list of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity" for 2024. Newsweek, which published the inaugural edition of this list in 2023, highlighted mid-size and large companies that were recognized by their employees for genuinely respecting and valuing individuals from different walks of life. This marks the second consecutive year Tampa General is recognized by Newsweek for the academic health system's dedication to driving engagement, and fostering a culture in which team members are encouraged and welcomed as the most authentic version of themselves. These efforts reinforce the culture at TGH in which all team members feel a sense of belonging.

"As one of the leading academic health systems, our team members are our most valuable asset," said John Couris, president and chief executive officer of Tampa General. "We value and celebrate who they are as individuals and the experiences they carry with them into the doors of Tampa General. We work to provide them with the tools and support they need to achieve their full potential and be as successful as they possibly can. This recognition by Newsweek is a testament to the organization's commitment to our culture and our team."

Tampa General prioritizes team culture and approaches all team members' lived experiences and identities with a focus on empathy, vulnerability and transparency. This helps ensure team members feel heard and that the intentional changes align with the needs of the unique individuals that comprise the cultural fabric of the organization.

For example, Tampa General provides educational programming and hosts cultural celebrations for team members during heritage months, as well as offering specialized programming to honor the organization's veterans. Team members are also encouraged to join Team Member Resource Groups, which offer a safe space for communities and allies to connect, celebrate, listen and learn together.

This commitment to listening, learning and inclusion is supported by several system-wide mechanisms which enable an open feedback loop at all levels of the organization. These include annual team member forums, surveys, internal communication channels with our CEO directly, and executive leader-led listening sessions. The feedback aggregated through these forums has directly contributed to initiatives such as cultural development education courses through the People Development Institute (PDI) in partnership with the USF Muma College of Business – which team members at all levels, regardless of their role, can access at no cost to them.

"We embrace our responsibility as the region's leading academic health system and one of the nation's leading employers to provide programs that empower our team members, drive connection and understanding, and ensure everyone feels like they belong at Tampa General," said Qualenta Kivett, executive vice president and chief people and talent officer at Tampa General. "We want each member of our team to feel valued and heard, and to know that they have an essential role in building the future of our organization. We are honored to have the work we've put into establishing this culture recognized on a national platform."

Additionally, Tampa General leads the industry in equitable patient care by ensuring its institutes have equity-based clinical programming in place to better serve our unique communities served. One such innovative program is the TGH Transplant Institute's Hispanic Kidney Transplant Program, which was developed to provide individualized care and support to members of the Hispanic community, who are 1.5 times more likely than other races to have kidney failure, but less likely to receive a kidney transplant according to Informate . The program established a clear and compassionate process for Hispanic patients navigating the complexities of transplant care by ensuring the availability of a bilingual team of surgeons, physicians, social workers, financial coordinators and other support staff to assist at all steps throughout their transplant process, from the referral phase and through evaluation, transplant and post-transplant.

This recognition follows other recent accolades from Forbes, who this year placed the system in the top 100 America's Best Employers for Women in the U.S. and in the top 25 America's Best Employers by State.

Newsweek identified America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity honorees using an analysis of public data, interviews with human resources professionals and an anonymous online survey. The full list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for 2024 can be found here .

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News and World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals , with six specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list.

The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women

and top 25 in Florida in the 2023 America's Best Employers by State . Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida .

It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes TGH North which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Outpatient Center, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging

outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the

TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track

network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh) . As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to

.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy, APR

(727) 510-6363 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital