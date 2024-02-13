Latent AI Announces Release Of Its Ruggedized Toolkit With Field Updateable AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lt Gen Jack Shanahan (USAF, Ret.)SKILLMAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Latent AI , a leader in solutions to design, deploy, and manage AI/ML on the edge, today announced the Ruggedized AI Toolkit (RTK), software integrated with mil-spec hardware that enables all warfighters to rapidly retrain and redeploy their AI capabilities while in the field regardless of their location or level of AI/ML expertise.“The Latent AI RTK gives forward operating units abilities they need but which were simply unavailable until this point,” said Scott Ostrowski, Latent AI Vice President of Federal.“Now, you don't need an AI/ML engineer on-site to update your model. With the RTK, warfighters at all echelons can gather new data in the field, retrain their model, and then redeploy it simply, quickly, and reliably all in theater.”RTK features include:- Software designed to work with portable military grade hardware and storage- Simplified workflow that allows non-expert operators to view results gathered in the field, label that data on-site, and then retrain/redeploy all in theater- Easily integrates with your own device and processes- Designed for off-line operations for contested bandwidth/no cloud environments- Extended mission impact with low SWaP ultra efficient AI that runs 30x faster while reducing storage needs up to 10x“Situations will change rapidly and unpredictably in contested environments, which means the performance of fielded AI/ML models could deteriorate just as quickly,” said Lt Gen Jack Shanahan (USAF, Ret.), Latent AI Strategic Advisor.“The RTK fills a critical warfighter gap, allowing users at the tactical edge to adapt quickly to emerging threats. By making the entire AI/ML tuning and redeployment process both portable and user-friendly, Latent AI has created the essential tool for the tactical user." Shanahan also emphasized that "the ability to update AI models faster than adversaries will be critical to success throughout the all-domain battlespace.”The RTK works in conjunction with the Latent AI Efficient Inference Platform (LEIP) to build better methods of designing, deploying, and adapting edge AI.DesignAI development pipeline ready for IL5/IL6 integration that lets you design AI models from qualified starting points and start training on your data in minutes, not months.DeployScale delivery and run lightweight, optimized edge AI/ML models on UxVs/UxS and other devices while deploying warfighters in the field with the RTK.AdaptWarfighter uses RTK to analyze results, makes changes to the AI via a simple user interface, then retrains and redeploys the AI to the device all on site.For more information about the Latent AI RTK, click here .About Latent AI:Latent AI was founded in 2018 as a U.S. based and owned startup, with a mission to enable the vast potential of AI that is efficient, practical and useful. We reduce the time to market with a trusted workflow for companies to transform into an AI factory to make better products and services. Latent AI has won several international accolades, including the 2020 TechCrunch Startup Battlefield finalist, and we are recognized by Gartner as a Unique Edge AI Tech Innovator.At Latent AI, we build tools and solutions that support national security for the US. and its allies. Through AI-enabled technologies, we enable users to build, adapt, and deploy AI models at scale to address changing environments. We advocate the Adaptive AISM approach that learns and adapts AI models in the field based on real-time data. With the Ruggedized AI Toolkit, we enable users to rapidly detect, triage and redeploy new AI models while maintaining an operational AI workflow.

