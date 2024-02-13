The First All-Carbon Underwater Scooter, Seanxt Elite To Officially Launch At Miami International Boat Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SeaNXT Elite's sleek all-carbon design, unparalleled performance and unique features like GPS navigation, draw significant interest.

Brownie's Marine Group (OTCQB:BWMG)

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BLU3, the exclusive distributor of SeaNXT Elite for North & South America and non-French territories in the Caribbean, is attending the 2024 Miami International Boat Show on February 14-18. SeaNXT Elite, the first all-carbon underwater scooter, will be available for purchase at HP578, located at Herald Plaza and MB6117, located at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Since attending five boat shows so far in the United States, SeaNXT Americas has garnered significant interest from its presence at the Stuart Boat Show, St. Pete Boat Show, Charleston Boat Show, Seattle Boat Show & Houston Boat, Sport & Travel Show. With its sleek all-carbon design, unparalleled performance and unique features like GPS navigation, boat owners and charter/resort operations are drawn to the booth for a look at SeaNXT Elite.

“SeaNXT Elite really sells itself. Just by looking at it, you can tell it's the next generation of water toy. It has been exciting for our team to see all the positive reactions at shows so far, and we look forward to introducing SeaNXT to the Miami Boat Show crowd February 14th to 18th", says Blake Carmichael, CEO, BLU3.

Thoughtfully designed and manufactured in Sophia Antipolis, France (Europe's leading technopole and center for global technological innovation) with premium materials and top-notch engineers, the SeaNXT Elite underwater scooter transcends industry standards. Here is a full list of features:

-Top speed of 13 MPH (21 KMH).

-Maximum depth of 40 meters (adjustable in meter increments to make sure correct depth is reached).

-4 speed modes to choose from with different run times: Eco (120 minutes), Cruise (90 minutes), Sport (49 minutes) & Shark Attack (30 minutes).

-Maximum thrust: 670 N.

-Dual motors, each with a power of 2.2 KW for a total of 4.4 KW.

-6.6 pounds (3 KG) of positive buoyancy.

-Lightweight carbon fiber design yields a total weight of 50 lb, which is 33% lighter than comparable models on the market.

-Live GPS navigation.

-Integrated handles for one-handed carry.

-Impact reinforcement.

-Adjustable charger (slow, standard or quick charger mode).

-Available in red, green, black or blue coats over the authentic 3K twill carbon structure.

-Customizable 5.5 inch LCD HD display.

“Pushing the boundaries of the water sports sector, SeaNXT Elite is certain to make its mark in Miami next week. Providing luxury yacht and boat owners with the latest and greatest technology/innovation to add onboard, SeaNXT Elite is slated to be a must-have amongst warm water boaters. There's nothing else on the market with features like dual motor propulsion for optimum hydrodynamics, live GPS navigation and carbon fiber construction", says Carmichael.

SeaNXT Elite is available for pre-order through SeaNXT Americas, both to end users and interested resellers, with delivery dates of the first orders slated for March 2024. Consumers can also pre-order SeaNXT Elite on the SeaNXT Americas website for those who are within North America, South America, and non-French territories in the Caribbean.

The SeaNXT Elite retail price point is set at $13,499 (USD), which includes a two-year limited warranty for end customers and a 1-year limited warranty for business consumers (like resort operations.)

The SeaNXT Difference

Unlike other comparable scooters on the market, SeaNXT Elite's battery solves a major problem that riders of other scooters encounter. High-power motors require high electrical currents to run properly. Battery cells which have a low current discharge rating (like in other scooters) can only deliver these high currents for a short period of time before they decline in performance (sag). SeaNXT Elite's battery is produced with high-performance cells that will operate the motor at full capacity for extended periods of time, meaning you as a rider won't experience a steep drop-off in speed while you're out on the water.

BLU3 is now accepting affiliate (sea-nxt-americas/affiliate/) and dealer/distributor applications for those interested in carrying or promoting the SeaNXT Elite product in North America, South America, or non-French territories in the Caribbean. Please complete the form and a member of the team will reach out shortly.

For additional information on SeaNXT, please visit sea-nxt-americas or dial (954) 884-5343 to speak to a SeaNXT Americas associate. For a limited time only, enter for a chance to win an exclusive SeaNXT Elite Tour at the Miami Boat Show!

You can also keep up with SeaNXT Americas on Instagram (instagram/seanxtamericas) or stop by any of the following shows (sea-nxt-americas/events/) to check out SeaNXT Elite in person.

About SeaNXT Americas

BLU3, a subsidiary of Brownie's Marine Group, is proud to introduce its newest division, SeaNXT Americas. With a history of innovation in the marine and diving categories, our team is thrilled to bring to you the very latest in underwater scooter technology - SeaNXT Elite. This is the first all-carbon underwater scooter on the market, offering not only a unique high-end finish but also an unrivaled weight of 50 lb.

Made in France, the SeaNXT Elite was developed after the SeaNXT team identified substantial flaws in the user experience of all existing products on the market. The resulting technology is a sleek and lightweight carbon fiber design with dual motors to add stability and balance, while making sure the thrust doesn't hit the user on the body. The user interface allows for interchangeable themes, modes, and live navigation GPS so that you will see your position on the map as you glide through the water.

Blake Carmichael

SeaNXT Americas

+1 954-884-5343

...