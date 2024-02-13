Celdara Medical Appoints Dr. Wayne Frederick As Board Advisor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wayne Frederick, MD, MBA

LEBANON, NH, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celdara Medical today announced today announced the appointment of Dr. Wayne Frederick, MD, MBA as advisor to its board of directors.Dr. Frederick is President Emeritus of Howard University and the Charles R. Drew Professor of Surgery at the Howard University College of Medicine. He is an active board member and advisor to multiple national and international organizations and is also a cancer surgeon and researcher at Howard University Hospital, where he continues to consult with patients and perform surgeries.“Wayne is an impactful leader across many spheres, as a basic and clinical researcher, as a practicing physician, as an advisor to public and private boards, and as past president of one of our Nation's most important academic institutions. His perspectives and guidance will be invaluable to Celdara Medical. It is a great pleasure to welcome Wayne to the team.” said Dr. Jake Reder, CEO of Celdara Medical.“Celdara's model is a new way to bring innovation to patients.,” said Dr. Frederick.“In a dynamic and fast-changing industry, I see enormous potential for value creation and capture, for the benefit of Celdara's stakeholders, and especially patients worldwide.”Dr. Frederick's appointment coincides with the appointment of Ms. Lynne Parshall, JD, to Celdara Medical's board. These appointments mark the beginning of“the next 15 years”, as Celdara Medical continues to improve and evolve, focusing on growth, value creation, and value capture, all in the service of its founding Mission.About Celdara Medical, LLCCeldara Medical TM was founded by Drs. Jake Reder and Michael Fanger in 2008 and is headquartered at the Dartmouth Regional Technology Center (DRTC) in Lebanon, NH. Celdara Medical builds academic and early-stage innovations into high-potential medical companies, identifying discoveries of exceptional value at the earliest stages and moving them toward the market. Celdara Medical partners with inventors and their institutions, providing the developmental, financial, and business acumen required to bridge discovery and profitability. With robust funding options, a diverse and high impact Programmatic pipeline, and partnerships with world-class academic institutions and industry leaders, Celdara Medical navigates all aspects of a complex industry, accelerating science to improve human health. Further information about Celdara Medical is available at celdaramedical.

Press

Celdara Medical LLC

+1 617-320-8521

email us here