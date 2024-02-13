Iremedy Announces Sixth Patent Claim Allowance By U.S. Patent Office

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

STUART, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc. (“iRemedy” or“the Company”), today announced the issuance by the United States Patent Office of a sixth key patent for its intellectual property portfolio. This brings the total number of patents protecting iRemedy's platform to six.iRemedy is building a proprietary, highly scalable, intelligent supply chain management system for the medical supply industry. The Company began the project in 2018 as an effort to modernize and automate the inefficient and faulty medical supply distribution industry.The United States Patent Office has granted Patent # 17/368,555 entitled Automation System and Method. The patent was granted from one of four patent applications owned by iRemedy. The Claims covered by this patent include a system for executing a description model when utilizing a website; detecting a failure associated with the execution of the description model; re-executing the description model one or more times in an attempt to utilize the website; and if a failure is detected one or more times, reporting the failure to the user. This gives us additional protection, exclusive to us, on how to manage and extract data from computers worldwide.The Company's intellectual portfolio is comprised of two groups of patents. The first group includes four patents covering ecommerce specific AI applications. The patent announced today is the second in this group to be approved, with the other two others pending. The second group is made up of patent applications filed by our affiliate, Grokit Data, Inc. These patents have been assigned to us, for our exclusive use in healthcare and medical ecommerce industries, in perpetuity. Four of these patents are issued and seven are pending.“Our technology has the potential to revolutionize the way medical supplies are purchased. For many years healthcare providers and their patients have suffered from product shortages and exorbitant costs.,” said Tony Paquin, CEO of iRemedy.“This grant by the USPO strengthens and protects our intellectual property. These technologies are key to the creation of our smart supply catalog and supply chain platform."

