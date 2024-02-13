Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC Reports Its Q4 And Full-Year 2023 Results

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC reports record breaking annual

revenues of AED 13.64 billion, with annual Net Profit soaring 36.8% to AED 1.67 billion.

The Board of Directors recommends the distribution of an annual dividend of 34 fils per

share, a 41.7% increase.

Dubai, UAE. 13 February 2024 – Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC

published today its financial results for Q4 and the full-year 2023. Full-year revenues grew by 6.9%

to AED 13.64 billion highlighting sustained demand for mobile services, and strong growth in postpaid and fixed services. Full-year EBITDA surged 12.8% to AED 5.80 billion. This impressive performance underlines top line growth combined with margin expansion and disciplined cost management. Full-year Net Profit reached a remarkable AED 1.67 billion, a 36.8% increase year on year mainly reflecting the strong EBITDA growth. Full-year Capex was stable at AED 2.2 billion and Operating Free Cash Flow (EBITDA – Capex) for the year substantially up 23.2% to AED 3.6 billion.

On the basis of these strong results, the Board recommends increasing the full-year dividend to 34 fils per share, out of which 13 fils per share were already paid in August 2023 as an interim 0dividend.

2023 Operating highlights

 Our mobile customer base grew 8.3% year-over-year to 8.6 million subscribers. Strong

net-additions in the last quarter (456,000) were mainly driven by significant increase in

prepaid customers benefitting from seasonality and promotional campaigns. The postpaid

customer base also witnessed a robust 10.5% growth year-over-year to 1.6 million (Q4 2023

net additions: 63,000) driven by our data centric plans and attractive offers.

 Our Fixed customer base rose by 12.6% year-over-year, to end the year with 604,000

subscribers, with full-year 2023 net-additions of 68,000. This robust performance was the

result of ongoing commercial efforts in various product categories and the successful

implementation of our broadband strategy.

2023 Financial highlights

 Revenues in Q4 2023 grew by 7.3% year-over-year to AED 3,558 million. Full-year

revenues grew by 6.9% to record breaking AED 13,636 million.

­ Mobile service revenues in Q4 2023 grew 5.4% year-over-year to AED 1,576

million on higher postpaid revenues. Mobile services revenues for the full-year were

AED 6,105 million, a 6.2% increase year-on-year.

­ Fixed services revenues remained a key component of service revenue growth

albeit at a slower pace compared to 2022 which benefitted from the ramp-up of home

wireless services. Q4 2023 revenues reached a new high of AED 953 million or a

4.0% year-over-year growth. Fixed service revenues for the full-year were up 8.6% to

reach AED 3,774 million. The growth was mainly driven by Home Wireless and

enterprise connectivity.

­“Other revenues” in Q4 23 increased by 14.0% to AED 1,029 million driven by

mobile handset sales and visitor roaming. On a full-year basis,“Other revenues”

grew 6.4% to reach AED 3,757 million.

 EBITDA in Q4 2023 grew 9.6% to AED 1,430 million on higher service revenues. Full-

year EBITDA grew 12.8% to AED 5,800 million thanks to healthy revenue growth, expansion

of gross margins and sound cost optimisation. Full-year EBITDA margin expanded by a

remarkable 2.2 percentage points to 42.5%.