JCB Partners With Giift To Provide JCB Special Offers To Inbound Tourists To UAE

(MENAFN- Mid-East) TOKYO and DUBAI: JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., announced its partnership with GIFT MANAGEMENT DMCC (Giift), a renowned global leader in loyalty technology solutions based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to provide JCB Cardmembers travelling to the UAE with a wide range of special offers at hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues in Dubai such as Carnival by Trèsind.

“Our partnership with JCB International is specifically crafted to deliver unique and valuable benefits tailored to JCB cardholders. Through the integration of Giift's advanced loyalty solutions, we are excited to present a specially selected range of discounts and offers from our best merchant partners, designed to perfectly suit the needs and preferences of JCB cardholders. Our commitment is to provide a highly rewarding and seamless experience, reflecting our dedication to superior customer service and satisfaction,” says Sumit Uttamchandani, Strategic Partnership Head, Giift.

Yuichiro Kadowaki, Director and CEO of JCB Middle East LLC commented,“We are excited about our partnership with Giift and its potential to enhance our cardmembers' experience. Giift's innovative loyalty solutions align seamlessly with our commitment to providing our Cardmembers with exclusive offers and rewards. This collaboration opens up new avenues for both organizations to drive customer engagement and satisfaction.”

About Giift:

Giift is a leading loyalty technology provider and program management partner with headquarters in Singapore. Founded in 2013, Giift has expanded into multiple countries, including Dubai, Mumbai, New York, London, Wuhan, Beijing, Jakarta, Colombo, Doha, Dhaka, Nairobi, and now Pakistan. Giift has served 3,000+ corporate clients across industries and has created customized, sustainable loyalty and rewards-based programs globally.

About JCB:

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 46 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 156 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide.