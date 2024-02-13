Fragrance, Camel Milk And Brow Mastery On Day Two Of Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) International and regional fragrance houses focus on KSA growth and market maturity.

A packed BeautyLIVE! audience saw the latest techniques in brow waxing, tinting and shading trends.

Reversing the ageing process, revolutionising aesthetics and the power of camel milk as a sustainable and effective beauty ingredient were the highlight topics at the Next in Beauty Conference.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: For International and regional fragrance houses, the booming GCC fragrance market is led by the Saudi Arabian consumers' sophistication and appreciation for quality scent and niche formulations, day two of Beautyworld Saudi Arabia revealed.

At the 4th edition of the Kingdom's largest international trade fair for the beauty and wellness industry, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024 is being held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC) until February 13th, and is dominated by specialists amongst five key dedicated industry segments, Fragrance; Hair, Nails & Salon Supplies; Cosmetics & Skincare; and Supply Chain & Services as well as Personal Care & Hygiene.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the few markets that truly focuses on quality fragrance” said Mehmet Celik, Perfumer at exhibitor Froma Fragrances and Flavors.“It is in the blood here, they understand quality and know how to 'smell' – even as a perfumier I am always surprised at how educated the people here are on fragrance” he continued.

“International brands are adapting fragrances specifically for the KSA market” said Labeeb Kuttiamu, COO and CFO of Fragrance World.“In the past decade we have seen the GCC market usurp the European one in terms of growth, but one thing is sure, an 'Arabic' touch to fragrance is now a must, not a niche idea,” she added.

Stevi Lowmass, Founder and CEO of the UAE based Camel Milk Company focused on local beauty and harnessing regional resources for sustainable skincare as she shared the benefits of Camel Milk as an ingredient whilst closing day two of the Next in Beauty Conference.“It's an amazing ingredient, but it isn't for every product – it's too heavy for hair care, however it is amazing used in balms,” she said.“Being able to utilise such a uniquely regional natural resource in our beauty and skincare regimen is an honour. It's a growing market, and if we look at the rise in popularity of Argan oil for example, I truly foresee more and more products using Camel milk as the key ingredient – we are just at the start of the growth of its popularity” she explained.

SheBeauty presented on the BeautyLIVE! stage to an appreciative audience of makeup lovers, with Anastasia Tkachenko demonstrating eyebrow shading tips and techniques to a packed house. Alexandra Al Khoury, from Kingdom of Eyes followed with an interactive demonstration of lash lifting and brow lamination and tinting after the ever-popular WAHL Barber Battle continued for its second day.

At the Next in Beauty Conference, the latest trends in skincare and beauty products were revealed by an expert panel including representatives from Coty, ilik Health and Labothercaire, led by Daphne Lamberts from ALAM Health and Beauty, kickstarted the day, followed by another fragrance industry focus. Sustainability, safety and design were discussed by a panel including speakers from Centdegres, Parfex, Finemakers and Beautyworld Middle East 2023 Award Winner Dominique Moellhausen.

The Next in Beauty Conference and the BeautyLIVE! stage continue to run throughout the whole of the 3 days Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024 exhibition.

Saudi Arabia is the 5th Beautyworld event globally, following annual shows in Dubai (Beautyworld Middle East) and Japan (Beautyworld Japan, Beautyworld Japan West, and Beautyworld Japan Fukuoka). Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is licensed to 1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH.

