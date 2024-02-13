Green Hydrogen Market Analysis: Rapid Expansion Foreseen With Market Size & Share To Exceed USD 51.7 Billion By 2034, At CAGR Of 42.10% – By PMI

Covina, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“According to the recent research study, the Green Hydrogen Market size was valued at about USD 1.5 Billion in 2024 and expected to grow at CAGR of 42.10% to extend a value of USD 51.7 Billion by 2034.”

What is Green Hydrogen?

Market Overview:

Green hydrogen refers to hydrogen produced using renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, or hydropower through a process called electrolysis. Unlike traditional methods of hydrogen production which rely on fossil fuels, green hydrogen production emits no greenhouse gases, making it a crucial component of the transition to a low-carbon economy. The green hydrogen market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing awareness about climate change, government incentives, and advancements in electrolysis technology.

The process of electrolysis involves passing an electric current through water, causing the water molecules to break apart into hydrogen and oxygen gases. The hydrogen gas produced through this process is considered "green" because it does not generate carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions or other greenhouse gases during production, making it environmentally friendly and sustainable.

Green hydrogen holds significant promise as a clean and versatile energy carrier with various applications across sectors such as transportation, industry, and power generation. It can be used as a fuel for fuel cell vehicles, a feedstock for industrial processes like ammonia production, and a storage medium for renewable energy, helping to integrate intermittent renewable sources like solar and wind into the energy grid.

Top Leading Players in Green Hydrogen Market:



Siemens Energy AG

Linde

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Air Liquide

Nel ASA

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

H&R Olwerke Schindler GmbH

Wind to Gas Energy GmbH & Co. KG

Guangdong Nation-Synergy Hydrogen Power Technologies Co., Ltd. Cummins Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:



Increasing awareness of climate change and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions drive the demand for green hydrogen as a clean energy alternative.

Supportive policies, subsidies, and incentives from governments worldwide encourage investment in green hydrogen infrastructure and technology.

The rapid growth of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power provides abundant and low-cost electricity for green hydrogen production.

Advances in electrolysis technology, catalysts, and renewable energy integration improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of green hydrogen production. Collaboration among governments, industries, and research institutions fosters innovation, knowledge-sharing, and investment in green hydrogen projects.

Restrain Factors:



High Production Costs

Scaling Challenges Intermittency of Renewable Energy

Emerging Trends and Opportunities in Green Hydrogen Market:



Governments worldwide are implementing policies and incentives to promote the development and adoption of green hydrogen. This includes subsidies, tax credits, research funding, and regulatory frameworks to support hydrogen production, distribution, and utilization.

Research and development efforts are driving technological advancements in electrolysis, which is the process of splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power. Innovations in electrolyzer technology, materials science, and system integration are improving efficiency, reducing costs, and increasing the scalability of green hydrogen production.

The expansion of renewable energy capacity, particularly solar and wind power, is creating opportunities for green hydrogen production. Excess renewable energy generation can be used to produce hydrogen through electrolysis during periods of low demand, helping to balance the grid and maximize the utilization of renewable resources.

Green hydrogen has diverse applications across various sectors, including transportation, industry, power generation, and heating. It can be used as a clean alternative to fossil fuels in fuel cell vehicles, industrial processes, and power plants, as well as for heating and energy storage purposes. International cooperation and partnerships are increasingly important for the development and deployment of green hydrogen technologies. Countries are collaborating on research initiatives, pilot projects, and cross-border infrastructure projects to accelerate the transition to a hydrogen-based economy and address global climate goals.

Challenges of Green Hydrogen Market:



Building the necessary infrastructure for green hydrogen production, distribution, and utilization requires significant investments and regulatory support. Developing hydrogen refueling stations for fuel cell vehicles, retrofitting existing industrial facilities for hydrogen use, and integrating hydrogen into existing energy systems present technical and logistical challenges that need to be addressed.

Continuous innovation in electrolysis technology, materials science, and system integration is essential for improving the efficiency, reliability, and scalability of green hydrogen production. Establishing industry standards and regulatory frameworks for green hydrogen production, safety, and quality assurance is critical for ensuring interoperability and market acceptance. Policy uncertainty and regulatory barriers can hinder investment and market development in the green hydrogen sector. Governments need to implement supportive policies, such as incentives, subsidies, and carbon pricing mechanisms, to stimulate investment in green hydrogen projects and create a conducive environment for market growth.

Detailed Segmentation:

Green Hydrogen Market, By Technology:













Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer





Alkaline Electrolyzer Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

Green Hydrogen Market, By Application:













Power Generation





Transport Others

Green Hydrogen Market, By End-Use Industry:













Food & Beverages





Medical





Chemical





Petrochemicals





Glass Others

Green Hydrogen Market, By Region:













North America

















U.S.





Canada





Europe

















Germany









UK









France









Russia









Italy





Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

















China









India









Japan









South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America

















Brazil









Mexico





Rest of Latin America





Middle East & Africa

















GCC









Israel









South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis:

Regional insights highlight the diverse market dynamics, regulatory landscapes, and growth drivers shaping the Green Hydrogen Market across different geographic areas. Understanding regional nuances and market trends is essential for stakeholders to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive market expansion in the Green Hydrogen sector.

North America is estimated to witness a huge market growth as, several governments in North America, including the United States and Canada, have announced policies and initiatives to support the development and deployment of green hydrogen technologies. These include financial incentives, research funding, regulatory reforms, and targets for renewable energy and greenhouse gas emissions reduction.

