La-Z-Boy Of Davenport Is Offering Highly Rated Comfortable Furniture For All Rooms Of The House

La-Z-Boy Davenport is offering a full range of visually appealing, comfortable, and functional furniture paired with its highly rated and free interior design consultation services to homeowners in the Quad Cities area.

As one of the oldest and most recognizable brands of furniture in the United States, La-Z-Boy offers products for every room of the house. Established in a garage in 1927 by cousins Edwin J. Shoemaker and Edward M. Knabusch, today it boasts over 350 standalone furniture gallery stores across the world. The brand is known for its iconic designs, large product selection, and for being synonymous with comfort and relaxation.

The company's furniture offerings include recliners such as rocking recliners, wall recliners, gliding recliners, power lift chairs, high leg recliners, chairs such as stationary chairs, swivel chairs, oversized chairs, office chairs, ottomans, and sofas and sectionals such as reclining and stationary sofas and sectionals, reclining and stationary loveseats, and sleepers.

The store's website also classifies furniture based on the room of the house it is meant for. This includes living room options such as recliners, chairs, sofas and sectionals, ottomans, dining room items such as dining tables, dining chairs, dining cabinets, barstools, bedroom items such as beds, dressers, nightstands, chests, and furniture accessories such as benches, lamps, mirrors, and pet beds.

The spokesperson for La-Z-Boy of Davenport says,“We put in the work so that you can put your feet up. Whether you are looking to relax after a hard day's work or make the most of your leisure time on lazy weekends, La-Z-Boy has all the furniture options you need to bask stress-free in the comfort of your lovely, carefully curated home décor. Head over to our website to browse through our expansive selection that goes beyond just the living room. When you are ready, order online. If you need help making up your mind, visit our location to talk to our talented interior design team.”

La-Z-Boy Davenport offers Quad Cities area customers the opportunity to get all their questions answered with its free interior design services . Homeowners who are looking to start from scratch or incorporate La-Z-Boy furniture in their current décor can approach the company's designers who will provide expert guidance and help customers bring their vision to life.

The spokesperson says,“Getting started with our La-Z-Boy Davenport's free interior design services is as simple as filling out a contact form on our website or visiting us at our retail location. Once we set up an initial consultation, which can happen at your home, in our store, or virtually, you and the designer will come up with a custom room plan that reflects your personal style, wants, and budget. You'll also get a chance to go over the details such as swatches, wood finishes, and much more, and visualize the finalized space with a 3D rendering. Finally, when you are satisfied with the design, our designers will take care of the rest of the work such as handling orders, setup, and reveal.”

One client shares their experience with La-Z-Boy's free interior design services by saying,“Our old furniture was dated, oversized, and worn; it just needed to go. I decided that I wanted La-Z-Boy because it's good quality. As I started looking around the store, I thought“Wow, everything is beautiful." I felt overwhelmed by all the great choices, and I couldn't do it on my own. The designer was free, so why not just go for it? And it was so easy to use - that surprised me the most.”

The client continues,“Once I saw the design it blew my mind! The designer had ideas that I wouldn't even have thought of. I can't believe all the things that she could do in this little square room. When we want to be together, we always grab a spot in here; we don't even use the other rooms.”

Readers in the Quad Cities area can contact the Davenport furniture store at (563) 355-7801 for inquiries.

