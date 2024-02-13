CSP Announces C-Storetec Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The goal of this advisory board is to propel technology innovation and expansion in the c-store industry.

CHICAGO, IL, US, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CSP is thrilled to announce the formation of its inaugural C-StoreTEC Advisory Board. Comprised of a dynamic and experienced group of industry leaders and technology experts, the board will provide strategic guidance, insights, and recommendations to tackle the biggest technology needs within the industry. The C-StoreTEC Advisory Board aims to improve industry standards and identify emerging trends while developing roadmaps that address these needs.Leading the charge as Chairman of the C-StoreTEC Advisory Board is technology visionary, Art Sebastian. With an illustrious career marked by innovation and transformative leadership in convenience and grocery retailing, Art is uniquely positioned to steer the board toward shaping the future of the industry.The newly appointed C-StoreTEC Advisory Board includes:1.Kieran Carr, Director of Talent Acquisition, EG America2.Jason Craig, Executive Director of Guest Experience and Digital, RaceTrac3.John Donnelly lll, Chief Revenue Officer, DTiQ4.Richard Guidry, SVP of Food Service, GPM5.Lisa Ham, Director of Merchandising and Space Planning, Yesway6.Krister Hampton, Senior Manager Industry Engagement, Altria7.Chris Hartman, VP of Advertising, Fuels and Development, Rutter's8.Ben Hoffmeyer, VP of Marketing and Merchandising, TXB9.David Jackson, Director of Loyalty and Digital Marketing, Kwik Trip10 Kiser, Chief Customer Officer, Stuzo11 Miller, Executive Director of Marketing. RaceTrac12 Mitchell, VP of Information Technology, Refuel13 Mohrez, Director of Operational Systems, H&S14 Puepke, VP of Marketing and Merchandising, CEFCO15 Sebastian, CEO, NexChapter Inc.16 Smith, Senior Director of Information Technology, Parker's17 Sword, Manager of E-Commerce and Loyalty, Jacksons18 Thomsen, Chief Information Officer, Dash In/The Wills Group19 Triantafellou, Director of Merchandising and Marketing, Weigel's20 Wills, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dash In/The Wills GroupEach member brings a unique set of skills and perspectives that collectively positions the board to revolutionize the convenience retail industry's technological landscape. Together, they will work collaboratively to shape the future of convenience retail by fostering innovation, addressing challenges, and identifying opportunities for technological advancements."In an era defined by technological evolution, the convenience retail industry stands at the cusp of unprecedented transformation,” said Art Sebastian.“As chairman, my vision is to harness the collective expertise of our esteemed board members to drive technological advancements that will not only meet but exceed the industry's evolving needs. Together, we aspire to redefine possibilities and inspire a wave of innovation that will propel convenience retail into a dynamic and prosperous future."C-StoreTEC's Advisory Board, year-round print and digital programs, and its flagship conference will enable the industry to unlock immense growth potential, ensuring every operator can thrive in an increasingly tech-driven landscape while delivering exceptional customer experiences at every touchpoint.Contacts:Retailers: Mitch Morrison, VP of Retailer Relations, ...Technology Solution Providers: Jeanie Hornung, VP of Enterprise Sales, ...About InformaInforma is a leading international B2B markets, live and on-demand events and digital services group. They connect businesses and professionals in 30+ industries with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more. Informa has hundreds of global brands, products and services and employs 11,000 employees in ~30 countries worldwide.Informa Connect is a content-led, live and on-demand experiences business which connects professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Informa Connect, a community of over 1,000 colleagues globally, offers connection through events, media and research. They service a number of different industries including Finance, Bio Tech and Pharma, Restaurant and Food, Catering, Event Planning, Pop Culture, Marketing, Law, Energy, HR, Sustainability, Construction.Find out more about Informa and the Informa Connect division at and .

