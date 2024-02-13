Atlanta-Based Boutique Executive Search Firm Launches Dynamic Partnership Of Three Industry Leaders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Legacy Executive Search is announcing the launch of a strategic partnership with its three seasoned partners: Charlie Wilgus, Erik Kessinger, and Jason Hudson.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Legacy Executive Search , a distinguished player in the executive search industry, is excited to announce the formation of a strategic partnership with its three seasoned partners: Charlie Wilgus, Erik Kessinger, and Jason Hudson. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the Atlanta-based boutique executive search firm, bringing together a wealth of experience and expertise to further enhance its commitment to delivering top-tier executive search solutions.

With a rich legacy and combined 50 years of experience in executive search, Charlie Wilgus and Erik Kessinger each have an impressive track record of successfully placing high-caliber candidates in key leadership roles from middle market companies to multi-generational family businesses across diverse industries, including industrial manufacturing and distribution, building materials, consumer goods, and private equity. Their collaborative approach and shared vision for the future of executive search set Legacy Executive Search apart as a dynamic force in the Atlanta business community and nationwide. Hudson shares,“I'm honored and excited to be partnered with two industry veterans who share my philosophies about treating clients and employees professionally and the value of building long-term, mutually beneficial relationships.”

“Our firm's passion is solving our client's complex leadership hiring needs while building long-lasting relationships through our high-touch search process,” Wilgus states. Kessinger shares, "We are uniquely positioned to support our clients in a way that larger firms simply can't. Our business model puts a premium on customer service and communication coupled with an attention to detail generating better results.” We are inspired to be part of your business legacy, and we hope you will want to be a part of ours!

