Inveniolsi And RSG Media To Host Webinar: 2024 Guide To Profitability In Media Content Production And Distribution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

READING, MASSACHUSETTS, US, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- invenioLSI , a trusted consultancy and implementation partner for enterprise software solutions, has announced it will host a live webinar: 2024 Guide to Profitability in Media Content Production and Distribution alongside RSG Media.

Guests will experience an in-depth exploration of revenue maximization strategies, utilizing cutting-edge data analytics tools essential for navigating the ever-evolving industry landscape. The webinar will take place on Thursday, February 15th, 2024 at 11am PST / 2pm EST.

The Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry is currently undergoing a transformative phase, driven by escalating demands for original content creation, diverse distribution modules, and the influence of GenAI. Consequently, these shifts bring complexity. Effectively managing rights, optimizing revenue streams, and understanding audience preferences within this multifaceted landscape demand strategic solutions.

During this webinar, attendees will:

.Gain insights into 2024's M&E trends, including originals, distribution models, and GenAI's impact.

.Discover how invenioLSI and RSG enhance data insights for profitable, data-driven decisions in content production.

.Explore the future of rights management with RSG's Rights & Royalties Management Platform designed to streamline processes.

.Dive deeper into invenioLSI's Pre-built Content Financials Accelerator.

.Unlock audience analytics using RSG Media's Intelligent Inventory Management.

.Get answers to pressing M&E monetization questions in a live Q&A session with industry experts.

WHAT: An upcoming webinar to explore maximizing your Media and Entertainment revenue with advanced analytics across content production and distribution.

WHEN: Thursday, February 15th, 2024 at 11am PST / 2pm EST

WHERE: Virtually by clicking“register”

HOSTS: Shyam Jajodia, EVP & Global Head of PreSales at invenioLSI, Shiv Sehgal, EVP of Audience Analytics at RSG Media, and Marissa Dorros, Marketing Manager at invenioLSI

Register: .

About invenioLSI:

invenioLSI is a trusted consultancy and implementation partner for enterprise software solutions serving the Public Sector as well as offering specialist skills in the Media and Entertainment sector. We bring deep expertise combined with advanced technologies to enable organizations to modernize so they can run at the speed of today's business. We know how to navigate the extraordinary complexities within our domains, working with stakeholders to drive change and create agile organizations of tomorrow using the technologies of today. Learn more at .

About RSG:

RSG Media was founded in 1985 and is based in New York City with offices in Los Angeles, London, and Delhi/Gurgaon. RSG believes in using both art and science to deliver radical insights and deeper connections to drive the evolution of the media ecosystem. It drives clients' revenue and profits through rights, audiences, and advertising across platforms using deep analytics, AI, enterprise systems, and expert advisory services. Its customers include TV Networks, MVPDs, Studios, VOD & OTT Services, and Brand Licensors. For more information, visit .

Caroline Silva

invenioLSI

email us here