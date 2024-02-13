NCRI-US: Trans-Atlantic Initiatives Advocate For IRGC Blacklisting And Support For Iranian Resistance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi speaks at a policy conference in the French National Assembly on January 30, 2024, to highlight appalling human rights violations in Iran and call for democratic change there. (Source: NCRI)

Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the US office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, says the mounting international support for NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi's policy proposal signifies its centrality to an effective trans-Atlantic Iran policy.

- Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of NCRI's Washington Office

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Over 70 members of the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly have issued a declaration condemning the intense repression in Iran, highlighting the execution of 864 prisoners in 2023, including political detainees, and recalling the decades-long massacre of tens of thousands of political prisoners.

The declaration specifically references the 1988 massacre, in which 30,000 political prisoners, predominantly from the organized opposition group MEK , were executed, marking a stark instance of crimes against humanity.

Additionally, the initiative points to the killing of 750 individuals by the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) during the 2022 protests, as reported by a UN Special Rapporteur, identifying the regime as a primary source of terrorism and conflict in the Middle East and the Red Sea region.

Aligning with NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi's Ten-Point Plan for a secular democratic republic, the declaration urges the accountability of the regime's leaders for their actions, recognition of the Iranian people's and resistance's fight for freedom, and the designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

Also, on January 30, Mrs. Rajavi spoke at a policy conference in the Victor Hugo Hall of the French National Assembly, highlighting the clerical regime's significant human rights violations and its role in Middle Eastern conflicts.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi proposed a four-step solution to French MPs:

-Blacklisting the IRGC as a terrorist entity,

-Activating the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 "snapback" mechanism to reinstate sanctions against the regime's nuclear activities,

-Placing the Iranian regime under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter for posing a threat to global peace, and

-Recognizing the Iranian people's struggle to overthrow religious dictatorship.

The soaring international support for Mrs. Rajavi's 4-step policy proposal proves its centrality to an effective and meaningful trans-Atlantic Iran policy.

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people's sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi's 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran's largest, most organized opposition group, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US ). Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

